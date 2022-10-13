Read full article on original website
Severe Infections Before 40 May Double Chances of Early Alzheimer’s
Researchers in Sweden looked at more than 400,000 cases of neurodegenerative disease. They saw one striking trend: People who experienced recurring severe infections before the age of 40 had double the risk of developing Alzheimer’s. Ever since German physician Alois Alzheimer first described the disease in 1906, scientists have...
More Women Than Men Get Alzheimer’s. Is This Enzyme The Reason?
Researchers at Case Western have found an enzyme, more common in female brains, which appears to be responsible for driving the formation of tau protein clumps — a key Alzheimer’s biomarker. Although it has long been known that women are more susceptible to Alzheimer’s than men – two-thirds...
Scientists develop more accurate predictive test for cervical cancer
Scientists have developed a more accurate test for cell changes that can lead to cervical cancer. The revolutionary test can also pick up DNA markers for some other common cancers, meaning that it could in future be used as a predictive test for breast, womb, cervical and ovarian cancer. The...
