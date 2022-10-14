ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Talk Media

Coral Springs High School Football Picks Up Shutout For 3rd Win

The Coral Springs High School football team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 14-0 victory over Olympic Heights Community High School. The Colts improved their record to 3-4 after falling in the Pig Bowl a week ago against Marjory Stoneman Douglas. CSHS has wins over Hollywood Hills High School, Northeast, and now Olympic Heights.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
miamihighnews.com

Miami High Faculty Game Makes A Impactful Return

Miami high held its first faculty game after many years. Last Faculty game happened when the senior were just freshmen’s. The reason it did not happen was because of covid and the quarantine restrictions. This game was worth watching since it was the first one happening after years of not happening. The two teams going against each other were Team Arscott vs Team Valdes. The players in Team Arscott consisted of Mr. Arscott, Mr. Brborich, Mr. Baumgarten, and Many more other Teacher & Staff, while in Team Valdes the players consisted of Mr., Govea, Mr. Bonilla, Dr. Flores, Ms. Garcia, and more. During the game all the students there brought out their school spirit cheering on for both teams. Miami Heat Mascot Burnie was invited and present during the game giving out merchandise to students randomly. All the tickets being sold for the event were given to charity according to Mr. Baumgarten. The event was successful, and the final score was 65-60. Meaning team Arscott had won the game.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony

The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers

A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15

Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest Returns to Miramar Regional Park

The Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest is back at Miramar Regional Park. The two-day family friendly event is hosted in October, because this month marks Creole Heritage Month. Creole is a language spoken in multiple Caribbean countries including Haiti, Martinique, Dominica, Grenada and many more. The festival is a fusion...
MIRAMAR, FL
Talk Media

Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton

The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
