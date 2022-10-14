Read full article on original website
Coral Springs High School Football Picks Up Shutout For 3rd Win
The Coral Springs High School football team got back in the win column on Thursday with a 14-0 victory over Olympic Heights Community High School. The Colts improved their record to 3-4 after falling in the Pig Bowl a week ago against Marjory Stoneman Douglas. CSHS has wins over Hollywood Hills High School, Northeast, and now Olympic Heights.
miamihighnews.com
Miami High Faculty Game Makes A Impactful Return
Miami high held its first faculty game after many years. Last Faculty game happened when the senior were just freshmen’s. The reason it did not happen was because of covid and the quarantine restrictions. This game was worth watching since it was the first one happening after years of not happening. The two teams going against each other were Team Arscott vs Team Valdes. The players in Team Arscott consisted of Mr. Arscott, Mr. Brborich, Mr. Baumgarten, and Many more other Teacher & Staff, while in Team Valdes the players consisted of Mr., Govea, Mr. Bonilla, Dr. Flores, Ms. Garcia, and more. During the game all the students there brought out their school spirit cheering on for both teams. Miami Heat Mascot Burnie was invited and present during the game giving out merchandise to students randomly. All the tickets being sold for the event were given to charity according to Mr. Baumgarten. The event was successful, and the final score was 65-60. Meaning team Arscott had won the game.
calleochonews.com
Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony
The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
LAST CHANCE: Coral Springs High School Holds Fall Bazaar and Garage Sale on Oct. 15
Coral Springs High School Parent Teacher Student Organization is hosting a Fall Bazaar and Garage Sale to support school projects and events. Held on Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the school, the bazaar is open to the community to visit and participate. The entertainment lineup...
Coral Springs Resident Receives Fullbright Award for Teachers
A Coral Springs resident received a prestigious award. Saba Moin, a second-grade teacher at Lloyd Estate Elementary in Oakland Park, was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms award for best practices in international education. In February, Moin and other recipients will travel to Washington, D.C., for a workshop on...
Annual Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber Poker Night Gala Oct. 20
After three years of virtual pandemic zoom parties, Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber’s 2022 annual gala recognizing outstanding local leaders will resume in person. Held on October 20, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs at 5:30 p.m., this year’s theme is poker night, where attendees can...
Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15
Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
NBC Miami
Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest Returns to Miramar Regional Park
The Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest is back at Miramar Regional Park. The two-day family friendly event is hosted in October, because this month marks Creole Heritage Month. Creole is a language spoken in multiple Caribbean countries including Haiti, Martinique, Dominica, Grenada and many more. The festival is a fusion...
Palm Beach State College student arrested for threat of mass shooting on campus
A Palm Beach State College student from Miami was arrested Friday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting on school campus.
Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
13 Fabulous and Festive Things to do for Halloween Around Coral Springs
Various fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All Proceeds will go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday – Friday 3:30...
Halloween Festivities at The Wharf
Throw on your costume and join The Wharf Fort Lauderdale and The Wharf Miami for spooky events all month long The post Halloween Festivities at The Wharf appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
Coral Springs Candidate Daniel Foganholi Discusses City Issues Ahead of Seat 2 Election
With less than four weeks until Election Day, School Board Member and Seat 2 candidate Daniel Foganholi discussed issues facing the city and campaign priorities. Foganholi, a 27-year Coral Springs resident, first moved to the city because his parents wanted to live somewhere that is safe, family-oriented, and has good schools to ensure quality education.
Northwest Regional Library Honors Veterans with Collection on Display
The Friends of the Northwest Regional Library are honoring veterans by showcasing memorabilia from U.S. Military. Deborah Pinto, president of the group, is excited to unveil the exhibit for the first time from Saturday, October 15, to Thursday, November 20, in the lobby. “Our goal of the exhibition is to...
Coral Springs Museum of Arts Invites Local Artists and Vendors To Join Holiday Market and Exhibit
Local artists and unique makers have an opportunity to be featured at the Coral Springs Museum of Arts. This year, the museum is hosting a month-long juried visual and literary arts exhibition with a “Pine and Palm” theme that reflects the diversity of Florida’s population, the North and the South coming together.
WSVN-TV
Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
Military Dad Surprises Daughter at Elementary School After 1 Year Away
Maplewood Elementary was honored to help Sgt. Kevin Joseph surprise his daughter Keyvonna said teacher Kelly Doyle. Keyvonna, a kindergarten student at the Coral Springs school, had not seen her father in over a year due to being stationed in Colorado and Germany. Doyle, a kindergarten teacher and team leader...
Now open: Yellow Yolk debuts in Coral Springs, plus New Jersey’s Mystic Lobster Roll scuttles into Fort Lauderdale
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Yellow Yolk, Coral Springs Restaurateur Steve Tsatas recently opened this breakfast and lunch concept at The Walk at University in Coral ...
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk
The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
