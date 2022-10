LAS VEGAS – The lone light heavyweight bout on Saturday’s card had an early finish written all over it and delivered on that promise. Opening the main card of UFC Fight Night 212 at the UFC Apex was Alonzo Menifield taking on Misha Curkunov, who was returning to the division after a stint at middleweight. The bout aired on ESPN+.

