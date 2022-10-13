ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.9 HOM

Maine is the Greatest State in the Country and Here’s the Proof

That was the magic number last week. In three days, that's the amount of money that was collected for the Maine Cancer Foundation. Last Wednesday, October 12 through Friday, October 14, was the 20th annual Cans for a Cure event held in the Maine Mall parking lot near the Jordan's Furniture entrance on Gorham Road in South Portland. And even though it was the 20th, it was my first.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Scarborough contractor has a lot of steel going up in Portland:

Landry/French Construction, which is based in Scarborough, has two major projects underway in Portland -— both with a lot of steelwork being hoisted into place. At 201 Federal St., the firm is managing construction of a 263-unit apartment complex. The steel structure is in place — and makes up the bones of what will be Maine’s tallest building, at 18 stories and 201 feet.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Studded Tires Now Permitted On Maine Roads

It's snow tire season in Maine. Although fall has just begun, Mainers are reminded that winter is coming. From October 1, through May 1, snow tires are permitted on Maine roads. Winter tires are not required by law in Maine. Remember to take them off by May 1. Studded tires...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

More flooding rain possible in Maine to start the week

PORTLAND, Maine — The atmosphere often has muscle memory. When it gets into a pattern, it can be tough to snap out of it. Currently, weather systems are creeping across the country and stalling over the northeast before they exit the Eastern Seaboard and head out to sea. This has led to a serious recharge of rain after spending most of the summer months parched and desperate for drops.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?

Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
AUGUSTA, ME
I-95 FM

Eastern Maine Emergency Vet is Forced to Go Down to 5 Days A Week

Thing were looking up over the summer. A while back, I remember seeing that Eastern Maine Emergency Vet Clinic posting to their Facebook that they were elated to share that they were now once again fully staffed, and that they could go back to being open 7 days a week. I imagine there was much rejoicing all across the area, knowing we could get care for our pets 24/7.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Maine’s purple towns are the places to watch in this gubernatorial election

MAINE, Maine — With just over three weeks until the election, Steve Wong thinks his city of Brewer will favor incumbent Gov. Janet Mills — but it is going to be close. Wong, the co-owner of the Creative Arts Center studio who identifies as a conservative, said he would prefer former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, but thinks Mills has captured people’s attention with so many advertisements. That, and a sense that the city is leaning more progressive overall, despite a strong number of conservatives who sound off on social media and moderates who keep their cards close to their chest.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE

