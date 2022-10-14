Read full article on original website
Related
greenwichsentinel.com
The Cottage Brings New Life to Greenwich Avenue
The Cottage has brought new life to Greenwich Avenue through its inventive and interesting food. So often when new restaurants come to Greenwich I feel a little twinge of dread. Is this going to be the same thing I can eat and five other restaurants on The Ave? My expectations were blown out of the water by Chef Brian Lewis.
NewsTimes
Outgoing director Allison Stockel reflects growing Ridgefield Playhouse from 60 shows a year to 260
RIDGEFIELD — In December 2000, two events occurred that would be forever intertwined. Allison Stockel moved to town and The Ridgefield Playhouse opened its doors. From the moment Stockel got involved with the Playhouse the following year, she said she became an integral part of every aspect of its development. She joined the board, got involved with fundraising and then became executive director.
newcanaanite.com
P&Z To Deny Affordable Housing Application at Weed and Elm
Members of the Planning & Zoning Commission last week signaled that they’re preparing to deny a widely discussed application now before the appointed body to build a 102-unit development—including 31 apartments rented at affordable rates—on a 3.1-acre parcel at Weed and Elm Streets. Though it has not...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Chef Jacques Pepin celebrated at Greenwich Wine + Food; French stylist Frederic Fekkai seen at Avenue shop
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… The Greenwich Wine + Food Festival's 10th anniversary Gala took place Oct. 7 at Abigail Kirsch at The Loading Dock in Stamford. The event honoring celebrity chef Jacques Pepin featured cocktails, wine and hors d’oeuvres with celebrity chefs, including Michel Nischan of Wholesome Wave, Rocco DiSpirito, Maneet Chauhan, Bun Lai, Mary Giuliani and Spike Mendelsohn.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Greenwich Neighborhood Sales Pre-, Post- and Covid Era
For the last two years, the driving force behind the Greenwich market, and nationally, has been huge shrinkage in inventory. With low inventory has come lower sales. In fact, what is remarkable is that sales have been as high as they have been given how low our inventory is. We are seeing this in every neighborhood. Nowhere do we have enough inventory to meet demand, and this is particularly true in our family-oriented neighborhoods.
Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
NewsTimes
The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
sheltonherald.com
Bridgeport secretly moves Columbus statue, again
BRIDGEPORT — Just as abruptly as Mayor Joe Ganim had a 60-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Seaside Park over two years ago and placed in an old horse barn there, his administration last week relocated the bronze monument to the Circulo Sportivo Italian American Club. Where the...
06880danwoog.com
Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash
Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: I take a more optimistic view of Stamford
I write in response to Arthur Augustyn’s op-ed (“Stamford is a cultural hellhole”). He makes a number of points — but a great deal of them miss the mark. Venting frustrations regarding the recent debate over the Glenbrook Community Center, the piece commits an unfortunate error in blaming the culture of Stamford for the outcome — taking the easy way out by laying the fault at the feet of the people of Stamford. I take a more optimistic view. It would seem to me that we are seeing the first stages of an effective government creating a plan, and a proud, engaged citizenry responding to that plan.
newyorkalmanack.com
Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History
Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
greenwichsentinel.com
Star-studded CSI Greenwich event a crown jewel of show jumping
Last weekend was, by all accounts, an affair to remember as dozens of premier Olympic, World and U.S. equestrians convened at the Greenwich Polo Club to face off against one another at the 2nd annual CSI Greenwich event that featured prize money totaling nearly three hundred sixty-six thousand dollars. Centered...
JK’s In Danbury Changes To Grandpa’s – Famous ‘Hot Weiners’ Will Remain
One of the things I have always heard and said myself is, "the one constant in life, is change", and that is exactly what is happening to the name of one of Danbury's longest-running institutions. We all know it as JK's Family Restaurant "Featuring Original Texas Hot Weiners", but after...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Old Saybrook first selectman working to tackle problems that may surprise you
(WTNH) – A leader of a growing beach town in Connecticut is working to tackle some problems that might surprise you. Old Saybrook is a well-known beach town in Connecticut. News 8’s Dennis House sat down with First Selectman, Carl Fortuna. Watch the video above for the full...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Rocks In The Road
2022-10-15@1055am–#Norwalk CT– Multiple reports of a resident putting rocks in the road on Silvermine Avenue near Silver Ledge Road. Possibly two cars with flat tires according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen,...
laconiadailysun.com
Shonda Rhimes 'buys an 11-bedroom mansion in Connecticut'
Shonda Rhimes has spent $15.17 million on a sprawling mansion in Westport, Connecticut. The 52-year-old TV screenwriter has bought the spectacular, 11-bedroom property from the founders of the Melissa and Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein.
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Register Citizen
Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti
SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford
Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
Comments / 0