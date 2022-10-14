I'm registered to a party simply to be part of the primaries. But I vote for the best person and ideas, not just party line. I truly wish others did as well, unfortunately I hear people talk and on election day they know nothing about the candidates or the issues, they just vote party line. Unfortunately this Democrat party is not like the past. It's taken a nose dive into special interests, fringe elements and elitism like I've never seen in my lifetime. It's supposed to be that the people ARE the government. That is why the founding fathers in their wisdom created a representative republic. To prevent any group from dominating the government and creating "class" division among the citizens 🤔 Yet, that is exactly what the current democrats are trying to do. They want a class system, where government representatives are the nobility and you are the middle and lower class. The objective is to make it all but impossible to cross the lines. Vote in November, or learn to bend a knee.
