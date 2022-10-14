ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 8

Doggone Right
2d ago

I'm registered to a party simply to be part of the primaries. But I vote for the best person and ideas, not just party line. I truly wish others did as well, unfortunately I hear people talk and on election day they know nothing about the candidates or the issues, they just vote party line. Unfortunately this Democrat party is not like the past. It's taken a nose dive into special interests, fringe elements and elitism like I've never seen in my lifetime. It's supposed to be that the people ARE the government. That is why the founding fathers in their wisdom created a representative republic. To prevent any group from dominating the government and creating "class" division among the citizens 🤔 Yet, that is exactly what the current democrats are trying to do. They want a class system, where government representatives are the nobility and you are the middle and lower class. The objective is to make it all but impossible to cross the lines. Vote in November, or learn to bend a knee.

Reply(1)
4
Related
newyorkalmanack.com

Who Owns A Photo Of Your Face? A Rochester Teenager & Privacy Rights

In the 1890s, Rochester teenager Abigail Roberson was surprised to learn that a portrait she had taken at a local photographic studio was being used on 25,000 lithographic posters created by the Rochester Folding-Box Company to advertise Franklin Mills flour, without her prior knowledge or consent. The poster, reading “Flour...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD celebrates new wave of future officers

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Proposed map for cannabis lounges, dispensaries in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester.  “We’re going to treat those two business […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Flower City Habitat for Humanity to merge with Ontario, Wayne affiliates

Flower City Habitat for Humanity is merging with affiliates in Ontario and Wayne counties to form a single organization. Board members of all three organizations unanimously agreed to the unification, with a goal of serving more families in a 3,400-square-mile region. Once it is formed in January, Flower City Habitat...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Niagara County Judge, District Attorney passes away

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, passed away Monday at the age of 70. Murphy was the longest-serving District Attorney in Niagara County History. During his tenure, Murphy developed a domestic violence program that became a model for the state. He served four terms as the county’s chief prosecutor […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

More people now eligible to give blood

The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food...
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

New Medicare Advantage plan created for Veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will offer a Medicare Advantage plan in 2023 aimed at the needs of local veterans. “We all know how important it is to honor the service of local veterans. It’s also important to have health coverage that meets their needs and pairs well with existing U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs coverage – at no extra cost to them.” Vice President of Medicare at Excellus BCBS, Karen Bodley said.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

2022 Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced

Twelve images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along with 12 honorable mentions. Winners hail from across the Canalway Corridor and remind everyone that the NYS Canal System is a state and national treasure worthy of preservation and celebration.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy