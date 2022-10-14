Report outlines causes of Monocacy Blvd. sinkhole

Buy Now A large sinkhole at Monocacy Boulevard and East South Street is shown in June. Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

A sinkhole that closed part of Monocacy Boulevard for several months this summer was caused by its location near a drainage ditch and by a previous sinkhole less than 100 feet away, the Maryland Department of the Environment determined.

The sinkhole on the north side of Monocacy Boulevard began as a small hole that appeared in a drainage swale on the side of Monocacy Boulevard, about 200 feet east of the intersection with South Street, on May 4.