Report outlines causes of Monocacy Blvd. sinkhole
A sinkhole that closed part of Monocacy Boulevard for several months this summer was caused by its location near a drainage ditch and by a previous sinkhole less than 100 feet away, the Maryland Department of the Environment determined.
The sinkhole on the north side of Monocacy Boulevard began as a small hole that appeared in a drainage swale on the side of Monocacy Boulevard, about 200 feet east of the intersection with South Street, on May 4.
