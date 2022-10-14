ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Report outlines causes of Monocacy Blvd. sinkhole

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
A large sinkhole at Monocacy Boulevard and East South Street is shown in June.

A sinkhole that closed part of Monocacy Boulevard for several months this summer was caused by its location near a drainage ditch and by a previous sinkhole less than 100 feet away, the Maryland Department of the Environment determined.

The sinkhole on the north side of Monocacy Boulevard began as a small hole that appeared in a drainage swale on the side of Monocacy Boulevard, about 200 feet east of the intersection with South Street, on May 4.

2d ago

That whole area has had dozens of sinkholes in the recent past . Beware if you buy property in that area. From Patrick St by Sheetz down towards East St railroad tracks and then from the area of Hill Mark Ct back to Monocasy Blvd . I remember one person driving into one and was killed right near Genstar Quarry off the ramp by front entrance

