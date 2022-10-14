Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Dodgers’ Justin Turner responds to contract option uncertainty
The Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to solve some offseason issues before they actually became issues. After extending Max Muncy, Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, the only glaring questions that remain are Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson, all of whom are slated for free agency; Cody Bellinger, who is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility; and Justin Turner, who has a team contract option for 2023.
Angels News: Joe Maddon Could See Himself Working with Halos GM Again
He has no hard feelings towards his former team.
MLB・
Centre Daily
Dave Roberts is expected back, but Dodgers face other key offseason questions
After a decade of unprecedented regular-season dominance, but all too familiar playoff disappointment that continued Saturday night with their elimination in the National League Division Series, the Dodgers find themselves in a familiar place entering this offseason. Trying to sustain the success that included winning a franchise-record 111 games this...
Angels Roster News: Halos Lose a Few Minor Leaguers to Free Agency
They'll test the market this offseason.
MLB・
Centre Daily
Hernandez Doubles Down on Comments Made About Phillies Earlier in Season
In August 2022, ahead of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field, former New York Mets first baseman and current SNY broadcaster Keith Hernandez said that he asked the station not to make him call games against Philadelphia because he doesn't enjoy watching them play. "As far...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: An Update On Matt Ryan’s L.A. Status
It looks like new Lakers small forward Matt Ryan will be a Los Angeles Laker a little while longer!. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that a relatively late addition to the Lakers' training camp roster, the 6'7" swingman, will stick around at least for the team's regular season opener on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Matt Ryan Responds To L.A.’s Decision To Retain Him For Start Of Regular Season
After it was revealed yesterday that 6'7" swingman Matt Ryan would indeed make the 2022-23 regular season cut, at least at first, NBA Twitter appeared to be excited for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alum. View the original article to see embedded media. After going undrafted out of college...
‘Pretty Insane’ Crowd Expected for Game 3 of Padres-Dodgers NLDS at Petco Park
The first postseason game at Petco Park with fans since 2006 will be played Friday with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers tied at one game apiece in a National League Division Series. “I expect it to be pretty insane, which I’m really excited about,” Blake Snell, the...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Pitching Plans Adjusted For Game 3
In the days leading up to the start of the postseason, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated on multiple occasions the team was likely to take an unorthodox approach with their pitching staff because of injuries to Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Blake Treinen. Specifically with Gonsolin, the Dodgers...
Padres vs. Dodgers: NLDS Game 4 delayed due to inclement weather
Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers is delayed due to inclement weather, the Padres announced.
'October baseball can be brutal': Dodgers left in shock after NLDS loss to Padres | Opinion
This wasn’t supposed to happen to the 111-win Dodgers, the first team since 1906 to lose a postseason series to a team with 22 fewer victories.
Why Lakers fans should definitely be panicking after the preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers finished up preseason play with a 1-5 record that did not inspire much confidence in the fanbase. However, at the end of the day, preseason games ultimately do not matter and there certainly are fans who are still looking at the bright side of things. While...
