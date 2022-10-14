Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Daily Iowan
UI pauses search for vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean
The University of Iowa announced its decision to pause the search for a new vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean on Thursday after the candidate selected for the position reportedly declined the university’s offer. Brooks Jackson, the current UI vice president for medical affairs...
Daily Iowan
UI and state Board of Regents request mid-construction audit for North Liberty Hospital
The University of Iowa and the state Board of Regents requested a mid-construction audit on the North Liberty Hospital construction site on Sept. 28 to ensure the project is completed in a timely and cost-effective manner. Construction for the North Liberty Hospital began in October 2021. In late August 2022,...
Daily Iowan
A push for inclusivity: V Fixmer-Oraiz’s journey to Johnson County Board of Supervisors candidacy
They want to push the future of Johnson County in a positive and inclusive direction by running for supervisor. While rain trickled down onto East Washington Street and bounced off food stand tents at the Iowa City Farmers Market on Sept.17, V Fixmer-Oraiz stood near the entrance of Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp and spoke with community members about their Johnson County Board of Supervisors campaign.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Flea Market features Iowa City artists and sellers
In the parking lot of Public Space One’s Close House, an Iowa City artist collective, Johnson County residents can find a new way of shopping at the first Iowa City Flea Market held every Sunday in October. The Iowa City Flea Market launched on Oct. 9 and is at...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa suspends search for new VP for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa announced Thursday it is temporarily suspending its search for a new vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. It comes after the university says the candidate it had extended an offer to declined due to...
cbs2iowa.com
University of Dubuque Nursing Department ranked among top in the state
The University of Dubuque’s Department of Nursing has been named one of the best registered nursing programs in the state for the sixth year in a row. They placed second on the nursing advocacy organization’s 2023 Best RN Programs in Iowa list. "We are delighted and proud of...
KIMT
Cedar Rapids educators confident of shift to bigger schools
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — As the Cedar Rapids school district continues building new, larger elementary schools, some educators say it will alleviate operational challenges smaller schools present, provide consistency to staff and students — and the cost savings will be funneled back in to educating kids. Some...
iowapublicradio.org
20 Years Awesome works to create space for hip-hop in Cedar Rapids
“Music was everything,” said Rick Noggle from behind the counter of his vintage store, 20 Years Awesome, located in downtown Cedar Rapids. “Work was not relevant. Money was not relevant.” Writing, recording and performing under the name imperfekt for roughly two decades, music was Noggle’s main focus—his baby, even—until he had an actual child. Then his world changed.
KWQC
New Program at Black Hawk College
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - A new manufacturing program, called Ignite, came to Black Hawk College. This program was the result of Black Hawk College, Deere & Co. and the Safer Foundation partnering together. Richard Bush, the Associate Vice President for Economic and Work Force Development, stated, “Ignite is a program...
Daily Iowan
UIHC settles $15 million lawsuit with employees
The state Board of regents has agreed to pay $15 million to settle a class action lawsuit with $11 million going to former and current employees from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. In 2019, UIHC employees alleged that managers didn’t pay overtime, bonuses, or accrued leave as fast as...
Daily Iowan
Phil’s flip to politics
The prospect of running his own business allowed Phil to help raise Monica and let her work in the shop. Eventually, Monica became his campaign manager when Phil ran for school board. Monica even designed the campaign sign he still uses to this day. Early in his political career, his...
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
KCRG.com
No need to panic about reported turkey shortages heading into holiday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Concerns continue to circulate about whether there will be enough turkeys heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. It comes as bird flu has impacted millions of turkeys across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports 5.4 million turkeys have been depopulated this year because of exposure...
Daily Iowan
Review | ‘The Lazaretto’ brought thrills and chills to UI theater
No one knew what to expect when they took their seats in the Alan MacVey Theatre on Friday night. There was no program provided at the door, no cast list, and no precedent set by other performances. There was only an actor sleeping on a couch on the stage, wrapped in a blanket.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County to create village in the western part of the county
The Johnson County Planning, Development, and Sustainability Department are in the midst of turning the unincorporated community of Windham into a village. The location of Windham Village, according to a proposal released by the department on Sept. 29, is to the West of Iowa City, “about halfway between the villages of Cosgrove to the north and Frytown to the south.”
KCRG.com
A delicious recipe for a busy fall schedule is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious recipe that works with a busy fall schedule in this Fareway Cooking Segment. So kind of the star of this recipe is refried beans and I think refried beans are somewhat underrated. Refried beans are rich in fiber and protein so it’s a really easy addition to add to a lot of different meals if you’re looking to stay full longer or you need to increase your fiber or your proteins. So that is the base of our wrap.
Metronet declares Davenport a 'Certified Gigabit City'
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport has been named a "Certified Gigabit City" after Metronet's ultra-high speed fiber optic network recently became accessible to a majority of households and businesses in the city. Since Metronet began construction in Davenport in 2019, the company has installed over 980 million miles of fiber...
