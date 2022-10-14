ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

A push for inclusivity: V Fixmer-Oraiz’s journey to Johnson County Board of Supervisors candidacy

They want to push the future of Johnson County in a positive and inclusive direction by running for supervisor. While rain trickled down onto East Washington Street and bounced off food stand tents at the Iowa City Farmers Market on Sept.17, V Fixmer-Oraiz stood near the entrance of Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp and spoke with community members about their Johnson County Board of Supervisors campaign.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Flea Market features Iowa City artists and sellers

In the parking lot of Public Space One’s Close House, an Iowa City artist collective, Johnson County residents can find a new way of shopping at the first Iowa City Flea Market held every Sunday in October. The Iowa City Flea Market launched on Oct. 9 and is at...
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Cedar Rapids educators confident of shift to bigger schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — As the Cedar Rapids school district continues building new, larger elementary schools, some educators say it will alleviate operational challenges smaller schools present, provide consistency to staff and students — and the cost savings will be funneled back in to educating kids. Some...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowapublicradio.org

20 Years Awesome works to create space for hip-hop in Cedar Rapids

“Music was everything,” said Rick Noggle from behind the counter of his vintage store, 20 Years Awesome, located in downtown Cedar Rapids. “Work was not relevant. Money was not relevant.” Writing, recording and performing under the name imperfekt for roughly two decades, music was Noggle’s main focus—his baby, even—until he had an actual child. Then his world changed.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

New Program at Black Hawk College

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - A new manufacturing program, called Ignite, came to Black Hawk College. This program was the result of Black Hawk College, Deere & Co. and the Safer Foundation partnering together. Richard Bush, the Associate Vice President for Economic and Work Force Development, stated, “Ignite is a program...
MOLINE, IL
Daily Iowan

UIHC settles $15 million lawsuit with employees

The state Board of regents has agreed to pay $15 million to settle a class action lawsuit with $11 million going to former and current employees from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. In 2019, UIHC employees alleged that managers didn’t pay overtime, bonuses, or accrued leave as fast as...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Phil’s flip to politics

The prospect of running his own business allowed Phil to help raise Monica and let her work in the shop. Eventually, Monica became his campaign manager when Phil ran for school board. Monica even designed the campaign sign he still uses to this day. Early in his political career, his...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

No need to panic about reported turkey shortages heading into holiday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Concerns continue to circulate about whether there will be enough turkeys heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. It comes as bird flu has impacted millions of turkeys across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports 5.4 million turkeys have been depopulated this year because of exposure...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County to create village in the western part of the county

The Johnson County Planning, Development, and Sustainability Department are in the midst of turning the unincorporated community of Windham into a village. The location of Windham Village, according to a proposal released by the department on Sept. 29, is to the West of Iowa City, “about halfway between the villages of Cosgrove to the north and Frytown to the south.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

A delicious recipe for a busy fall schedule is in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious recipe that works with a busy fall schedule in this Fareway Cooking Segment. So kind of the star of this recipe is refried beans and I think refried beans are somewhat underrated. Refried beans are rich in fiber and protein so it’s a really easy addition to add to a lot of different meals if you’re looking to stay full longer or you need to increase your fiber or your proteins. So that is the base of our wrap.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

Metronet declares Davenport a 'Certified Gigabit City'

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport has been named a "Certified Gigabit City" after Metronet's ultra-high speed fiber optic network recently became accessible to a majority of households and businesses in the city. Since Metronet began construction in Davenport in 2019, the company has installed over 980 million miles of fiber...
DAVENPORT, IA

