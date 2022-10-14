ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Her ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Cast: Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj

By BreAnna Bell
 3 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg has high hopes for “Sister Act 3.” In this week’s episode of Comedy Central’s “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God,” “The View” host reveals her top picks for cast members in the upcoming film and admits she’s got her eyes on Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj to potentially star.

“I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come,” she told the audience. The news was received with applause. She also shared that she’d like for “the girl with the chest” to join the project, referencing famed rapper Nicki Minaj.

“I want as many people who want to have some fun because I really, desperately need to have some fun,” Goldberg continued.

Goldberg will return as her beloved character Deloris Van Cartier, a former lounge singer turned singing nun, for the third movie which comes 30 years after the original film’s release. The EGOT winner has teamed up with Tyler Perry to develop the project, and she confirmed that project is well on its way with a script to be completed within the month.

Perry and Goldberg previously collaborated on 2018’s “Nobody’s Fool” with Tiffany Haddish as well as Perry’s 2010 film “For Colored Girls.”

In 2020, Goldberg showed her gratitude to Perry as a work partner, thanking him for his efforts to pay respect to Black actors. She joins a line of actors including Cecily Tyson, Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson, who’ve credited him with reinvigorating their careers.

Perry also named a soundstage on his 330-acre studio lot in Atlanta, Ga, after her.

Watch the clip below.

