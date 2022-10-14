ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Morant nets 31, leads Grizzlies to win in preseason finale

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbNvb_0iYJSELO00

DETROIT (AP) — Ja Morant had 31 points and eight rebounds as the Memphis Grizzlies closed out their preseason with a 126-111 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Desmond Bane went 1 for 7 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points for Memphis. Brandon Clarke also scored 16 points while playing extended minutes after starting center Stephen Adams left with a sore neck.

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 17 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Stewart had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Cade Cunningham had 15 points and six assists. Kevin Knox II finished with 13 points as Detroit went winless in four preseason games.

The Pistons played without center Marvin Bagley III, who suffered a sprained MCL in the first minute of Tuesday’s loss to Oklahoma City. Bagley is expected to miss two to three weeks. Stewart started at center.

Both teams went with their usual starters in their final preseason game and stayed close to expected rotations through the first three quarters.

The Grizzlies used their backcourt duo of Morant and Bane for an offensive burst in the first half, while Stewart kept the Pistons close. Morant scored 15 points in the third as Memphis built its lead before Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins went to his reserves with three minutes left in the period and finished out the game.

Memphis rookies David Roddy and Jake LaRavia scored 12 and 10 points, respectively. Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall pick in the draft, had seven points, going 3 of 11 from the field, including missing all four of his 3-points attempts.

Adams was injured in a scrum under the Memphis basket and went straight to the locker room just before halftime. He didn’t return.

Memphis finished the preseason 3-2 and opens the season next Wednesday, hosting the New York Knicks. Detroit also opens the regular season on Wednesday, playing at home against the Orlando Magic.

THUNDER 118, SPURS 112

In San Antonio, rookie Jalen Williams, the 12th overall draft pick from Santa Clara, had 19 points and Josh Giddey added 18 and six assists as Oklahoma City pulled away at the end to beat the Spurs.

Tre Mann finished with 17 points for Oklahoma City. Jaylin Williams, the 34th pick out of Arkansas, grabbed 11 rebounds.

Joshua Primo, a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, had 23 points to lead San Antonio, converting 8 of 12 shots. Keldon Johnson added 19 points and Devin Vassell had 18.

San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl made all four of his shots and finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The game was tight throughout the second half after the teams went into halftime tied at 62. From there, neither team managed to stretch its advantage to double digits.

The game was tied at 110 with 3:24 left, but San Antonio managed only two points the rest of the way.

The Spurs open the season at home on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The Thunder start regular-season play the same night on the road in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

___

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies sign Dakota Mathias

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed wing Dakota Mathias. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. In addition, the Grizzlies waived forward/center EJ Onu and forward Romeo Weems. Mathias (6-4, 200) has appeared in 14 games (two starts) for the Grizzlies...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
State
Arkansas State
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, MI
Memphis, TN
Sports
NBC Sports

Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT

Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Devin Vassell
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Brandon Clarke
Person
Cade Cunningham
The Associated Press

Gophers' Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head. Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called. Morgan walked off the field with assistance, headed to the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head. Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Detroit Pistons
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies finalize 2022-23 opening night roster

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived forward/center Killian Tillie and wing Dakota Mathias to finalize their opening night roster for the 2022-23 regular season. The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2022-23 regular season against the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at FedExForum. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Grizzlies sign F/C Brandon Clarke to contract extension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --  The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward/center Brandon Clarke to a multiyear contract extension Sunday. Clarke just finished his third season with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.4 points in 64 games, all but one off the bench. He shot 64.4% from the field in about 20 minutes per game.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

NBA Preseason: Mavs End on High Note vs. Jazz; Lakers Blown Out By Kings

Despite having some things to iron out on the court, the Dallas Mavericks are heading into the regular on a high note after their preseason finale on Friday night. The Los Angeles Lakers? Well … preseason or not, they don’t look like a team that’s poised to do much in the stacked Western Conference.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
FOX Sports

Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies exercise 2023-24 contract options on Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams and Santi Aldama

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team exercised 2023-24 rookie scale contract options on wings Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams and forward Santi Aldama. Bane (6-6, 215) has appeared in 144 games (93 starts) and has averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26.3 minutes since he was acquired by Memphis with the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of TCU. Last season, the 23-year-old Indiana native increased his scoring average to 18.2 points per game in his second NBA campaign and set single-season franchise records for 3-point field goals made (228) and free throw percentage (.903). He ranked second in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage (.436) last season after placing 11th as a rookie in 2020-21 (.432).
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Vols, Frogs, Wolverines make statements

October reveals the truth about a college football season. A Saturday that featured six games matching ranked teams, including three battles of unbeatens, promised to set the tone for the second half and sort contenders from pretenders. No. 5 Michigan stepped forward emphatically in the Big Ten. No. 13 TCU made an improbable rally to become the Big 12 favorite. In the Pac-12, No. 20 Utah showed its not ready to give up its crown. And No. 6 Tennessee put the Southeastern Conference on tilt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah Jazz

Although the Utah Jazz finished with a respectable 49-33 record last season, the Jazz ended up losing in the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz did not have any picks in this year's NBA Draft, so the assumption was that the organization was going to stay put with their core and make another playoff run this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy