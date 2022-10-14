Man charged in string of robberies, forced victims to tie each other up with zip ties

SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after shooting the mother of his ex-girlfriend and holding the brother hostage in a backyard shed. Cody Sweetman went to the house of his ex-girlfriend and was greeted by her mother and brother at the door on Tuesday, October 4th. He arrived upset because his girlfriend had just broken up with him and police say he had been in hiding.

