Man charged in string of robberies, forced victims to tie each other up with zip ties

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Northeast Side gas station
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a woman responsible for robbing a QuikTrip gas station and assaulting a victim. The robbery occurred Oct, 3, at a QuikTrip gas station on NE Loop 410 towards the Northeast side of town. According to the police, the suspect walked into the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times by neighbor after argument escalates, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a man was shot several times on the city’s Southwest Side after an argument with a neighbor escalated Sunday morning. Officers and fire crews were called to the 800 Block of Price Ave at around 4:30 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According...
news4sanantonio.com
Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip-tied. As police talked to the victim, he stated that he...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of teen shot in McDonald's parking lot by ex-SAPD officer releases statement
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, the teen who was shot by police while he waited inside his car at a McDonald’s parking lot released a statement Saturday morning. Attorney Brian Powers released the following statement on behalf of the family to News4:. “To all...
news4sanantonio.com
Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
news4sanantonio.com
Off-duty Bexar County deputy arrested after being caught in drug deal at Popeyes
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty deputy was arrested after he was caught in the middle of a drug deal Friday night, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. At about 9 p.m., an off-duty Bexar County (BCSO) deputy met up with an employee at a Popeyes to receive drugs. Bexar County...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after shooting ex-girlfriend's mother
SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after shooting the mother of his ex-girlfriend and holding the brother hostage in a backyard shed. Cody Sweetman went to the house of his ex-girlfriend and was greeted by her mother and brother at the door on Tuesday, October 4th. He arrived upset because his girlfriend had just broken up with him and police say he had been in hiding.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after stealing $40,000 worth of jewelry from elderly woman sick with Covid
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a man they say broke into an elderly woman's home while she was in the hospital with Covid-19. Police say 32-year-old Jonathan Cruz Castro broke into the home of the 79-year-old victim and stole her jewelry and fur coat. The belongings were worth more than $40,000.
news4sanantonio.com
4-year-old fatally struck after woman accidentally runs her over with car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a 4-year-old girl died Friday after she ran into the street and was hit by a car. Officials were called around 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue on the city's South Side. The driver told police she failed to see...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Elijah Casarez
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 16-year-old Elijah Casarez. "Investigators in this case, we can only do so much, we need the public's help to have an extra set of eyes, " said Officer Rebecca Vermeulen, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department.
news4sanantonio.com
Investigation underway following West Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
news4sanantonio.com
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez pays $2400 fine for bringing loaded gun to the airport
SAN ANTONIO - A local judge paid her fine Friday for accidentally bringing a loaded gun into the San Antonio Airport. Bexar County Court-13 Judge Rosa Speedlin Gonzalez says she forgot the handgun was in a pocket of her carry-on bag. TSA agents found it as Gonzalez went through security...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after being hit by small car along Northwest Side roadway
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a small car on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on the Interstate 10 West access Road near Balcones Road North. Police said the woman was walking on the access road when...
news4sanantonio.com
Several tenants displaced following apartment fire near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – An apartment fire North of downtown has left most of its tenants displaced. The fire occurred around 2:15 p.m., Oct. 14., on East Quincy Street, North of downtown San Antonio at a small apartment house. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the cause of the...
news4sanantonio.com
Fire department creates calendar to fund equipment
Often times fire departments put on fundraisers with a BBQ sale or event, usually those profits go to a charity or organization. But, sometimes fire departments, especially volunteer departments, seek fundraisers as a way to make money for department resources. The Bulverde - Spring Branch Fire Department receives funding from...
news4sanantonio.com
TxDOT rolls out "Be Safe, Drive Smart" initiative for Pedestrian Safety Month
SAN ANTONIO - Human billboards could be seen Friday in several parts of town, as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s statewide “Be Safe, Drive Smart” initiative. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. TxDOT is using this opportunity to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out...
news4sanantonio.com
The San Antonio Photography Tournament at the Dominion Country Club
SAN ANTONIO - It was the tenth annual San Antonio Photography Tournament!. The Instant Gratification Photographers' Challenge was open to photographers of all skill levels, ages 12 and up. There were 15 categories, with five of the eight tournaments being won by amateurs. Winners were determined by a panel of...
news4sanantonio.com
October 16th is Global Cat Day!
SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
