ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man charged in string of robberies, forced victims to tie each other up with zip ties

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip-tied. As police talked to the victim, he stated that he...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Over 60 rounds fired during hookah lounge brawl, leaving one dead, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after a fight broke out outside a hookah lounge where over 60 rounds were fired, according to the San Antonio police. At around 4 a.m. officers were in the area of Babcock Rd and Sunset Haven when they heard numerous gunshots. When police arrived at the scene, they found two people shot in a vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after shooting ex-girlfriend's mother

SAN ANTONIO - A man is behind bars after shooting the mother of his ex-girlfriend and holding the brother hostage in a backyard shed. Cody Sweetman went to the house of his ex-girlfriend and was greeted by her mother and brother at the door on Tuesday, October 4th. He arrived upset because his girlfriend had just broken up with him and police say he had been in hiding.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for missing teen, Help Us Find: Elijah Casarez

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 16-year-old Elijah Casarez. "Investigators in this case, we can only do so much, we need the public's help to have an extra set of eyes, " said Officer Rebecca Vermeulen, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Investigation underway following West Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Several tenants displaced following apartment fire near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – An apartment fire North of downtown has left most of its tenants displaced. The fire occurred around 2:15 p.m., Oct. 14., on East Quincy Street, North of downtown San Antonio at a small apartment house. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the cause of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Fire department creates calendar to fund equipment

Often times fire departments put on fundraisers with a BBQ sale or event, usually those profits go to a charity or organization. But, sometimes fire departments, especially volunteer departments, seek fundraisers as a way to make money for department resources. The Bulverde - Spring Branch Fire Department receives funding from...
BULVERDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

TxDOT rolls out "Be Safe, Drive Smart" initiative for Pedestrian Safety Month

SAN ANTONIO - Human billboards could be seen Friday in several parts of town, as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s statewide “Be Safe, Drive Smart” initiative. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. TxDOT is using this opportunity to remind drivers and pedestrians to watch out...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

The San Antonio Photography Tournament at the Dominion Country Club

SAN ANTONIO - It was the tenth annual San Antonio Photography Tournament!. The Instant Gratification Photographers' Challenge was open to photographers of all skill levels, ages 12 and up. There were 15 categories, with five of the eight tournaments being won by amateurs. Winners were determined by a panel of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

October 16th is Global Cat Day!

SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy