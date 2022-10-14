Read full article on original website
Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish Folk Group Clannad Was 73
Noel Duggan, who helped bridge traditional Celtic music and pop as one of the founding members of Clannad, has died. A tweet from the group said he was 73 and “died suddenly in Donegal” on Saturday evening. The group said it was “heartbroken” by the news, which it shared on its Twitter account. Clannad was formed in 1970 in Gweedore, County Donegal by siblings Ciarán, Pól, and Moya Brennan and their uncles Noel and Padraig. “Noel will be forever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos, his love of music and his dedication to the band,” said the statement from Clannad. Clannad came to...
BBC
Robbie Coltrane: Harry Potter actor dies aged 72
Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72. He also appeared in ITV detective drama Cracker and the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough. In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in hospital near Falkirk...
House of the Dragon: Confused viewers question ‘bizarre’ episode 9 ending
House of the Dragon’s big ninth episode ended on a moment that has left many viewers feeling confused.The HBO show’s predecessor,Game of Thrones, traditionally reserved some of each season’s biggest moments for the penultimate episode.Appearing to follow suit, the prequel’s latest instalment dealt with the fallout of the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) from the previous episode. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans), who jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)...
Kanye West to buy rightwing social network Parler
Purchase by rapper, who changed name to Ye in 2021, expected to be completed later this year
BBC
Redcar Regent Cinema: New venue to open on Friday after setbacks
Tickets have gone on sale for a new cinema which is due to open on Friday after being hit by setbacks. The opening of the Regent in Redcar, which replaced its 1920s-built predecessor, had to be delayed because a new operator could not be found. Its opening was again put...
BBC
Leonardo DiCaprio praises work of East Midlands osprey team
Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the "amazing work" of an English wildlife trust for the success of its osprey breeding programme. The Titanic actor is known for his passion for conservation and is a UN climate change representative. He posted about the achievements of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust from his...
PETS・
Actor Erin Doherty: ‘How good a footballer was I? I got scouted by Chelsea!’
Erin Doherty grew up in Crawley, West Sussex, and graduated from Bristol Old Vic theatre school in 2015. Her screen roles include the young Princess Anne in The Crown on Netflix, and Becky in the BBC thriller Chloe. On stage, she has starred in Jack Thorne’s Junkyard and in Alan Ayckbourn’s The Divide. She’s currently appearing as Abigail Williams in the National Theatre’s acclaimed new production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, a fictionalised account of the Salem witch trials of 1692, written originally as an allegory for 1950s McCarthyism.
