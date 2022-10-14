Noel Duggan, who helped bridge traditional Celtic music and pop as one of the founding members of Clannad, has died. A tweet from the group said he was 73 and “died suddenly in Donegal” on Saturday evening. The group said it was “heartbroken” by the news, which it shared on its Twitter account. Clannad was formed in 1970 in Gweedore, County Donegal by siblings Ciarán, Pól, and Moya Brennan and their uncles Noel and Padraig. “Noel will be forever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos, his love of music and his dedication to the band,” said the statement from Clannad. Clannad came to...

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO