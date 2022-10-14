The Spoofhounds moved to 14-11-2 on the season following a 3-0 win over the South Harrison Bulldogs October 10 in Maryville. The result was never in doubt, as Maryville jumped out early to take the first set in a blowout, 25-4. They would take set two, 25-11, and then set three, 25-15. Head Coach Bailey Cook was happy with the team.

