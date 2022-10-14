Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Police investigating shooting in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting in East Liverpool overnight on Saturday. Police say no one was hurt, but would not confirm the location or circumstances of the shooting. First News is working to find more details. Check back here for updates.
WYTV.com
1 injured after shots fired on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning. The shots occurred around midnight near a Shell Gas Station on Market Street and Avondale Avenue. Our reporter at the scene said there were at least nine cruisers present.
Lane closed after rollover crash in New Middletown
The fire department and ambulance are on the scene after a rollover crash in New Middletown.
WYTV.com
Sharon police investigating shooting of Farrell man
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- A man is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot several times in Sharon, according to CBS Pittsburgh. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times. The identity of the victim has...
WYTV.com
2 plead in fight leading to Canfield Fair shots fired incident
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the women accused of starting a brawl that led to gunshots being fired outside the Canfield Fair this summer have entered guilty pleas in court. Sisters Diamone and Jalyn Boykin of Youngstown were both convicted on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct Friday afternoon...
Man found guilty for role in attempted murder of police officer in Warren
A man was found guilty for two counts of attempted murder in Warren Friday for a 2020 case where shots were fired at police officers.
Heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side was for trespassing incident
There was a large police presence on Tampa Avenue on Youngstown's South Side Friday afternoon.
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
WYTV.com
Man accused of attempted strangling of police officer
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing two felony charges after reports say he attempted to strangle a police officer. Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Garver Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday night for a mental health call. Callers noted the suspect was walking the streets with a shotgun, according to the police report.
Man pleads guilty for accident that injured person
A Poland man pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Friday for causing a January accident that broke a man's arm.
WYTV.com
YFD fights fully engulfed fire on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday. The fire happened on East Myrtle Avenue near Lois Court, right behind Rayen Early College Intermediate School. The home was fully engulfed, and our reporter on scene...
Man accused of shootout with Liberty officers facing more charges
Kevin Mallard, 55, of Youngstown, is now charged with attempted murder and inducing panic with firearm specifications, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and three counts of attempted murder with firearm specifications.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
WYTV.com
Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours, road closed
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Trumbull County have been busy the past 24 hours, battling three house fires, all displacing families. Monday morning, they are back to work, putting out a trailer fire. The call came in around 3 am. Multiple crews are on scene at the 1100 block of Churchill Hubbard Road.
Man tells Youngstown police he took two busses to hospital after he was shot
Reports said a 32-year-old man told police Wednesday that he took two busses to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot while walking on a South Side street.
Man claims bottle of gas thrown into Mineral Ridge home, causing fire
Investigators with the state fire marshal's office are looking into what Weathersfield's fire chief described as a suspicious fire at an apartment building early Friday morning.
Warren Police Department seizes and destroys 350 guns over year and a half
The Warren Police Department seized 350 guns over the last year and a half, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Columbiana man faces charges in father’s death investigation
Nathan Tataseo, 46, faces several charges including murder and aggravated murder in the death of his father, James Tataseo.
Police arrest 7 in effort to disrupt New Castle drug ring
Numerous people are under indictment on drug dealing charges. The FBI, US attorney and the state attorney general said the arrests of seven people have disrupted a violent drug ring.
cleveland19.com
Police in Summit County shoot ‘vicious dog’ that attacked its owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police are looking for a “vicious dog” that ran away after being shot multiple times by officers as it attacked its owner. Officers were initially dispatched to Lake Road early Thursday morning after receiving reports of a dog attack. Police arrived to...
Comments / 0