Campbell, OH

WYTV.com

Police investigating shooting in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting in East Liverpool overnight on Saturday. Police say no one was hurt, but would not confirm the location or circumstances of the shooting. First News is working to find more details. Check back here for updates.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WYTV.com

1 injured after shots fired on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning. The shots occurred around midnight near a Shell Gas Station on Market Street and Avondale Avenue. Our reporter at the scene said there were at least nine cruisers present.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon police investigating shooting of Farrell man

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- A man is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot several times in Sharon, according to CBS Pittsburgh. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times. The identity of the victim has...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

2 plead in fight leading to Canfield Fair shots fired incident

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the women accused of starting a brawl that led to gunshots being fired outside the Canfield Fair this summer have entered guilty pleas in court. Sisters Diamone and Jalyn Boykin of Youngstown were both convicted on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct Friday afternoon...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Man accused of attempted strangling of police officer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing two felony charges after reports say he attempted to strangle a police officer. Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Garver Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday night for a mental health call. Callers noted the suspect was walking the streets with a shotgun, according to the police report.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

YFD fights fully engulfed fire on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday. The fire happened on East Myrtle Avenue near Lois Court, right behind Rayen Early College Intermediate School. The home was fully engulfed, and our reporter on scene...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Firefighters battle 3rd major fire in 24 hours, road closed

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Trumbull County have been busy the past 24 hours, battling three house fires, all displacing families. Monday morning, they are back to work, putting out a trailer fire. The call came in around 3 am. Multiple crews are on scene at the 1100 block of Churchill Hubbard Road.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

