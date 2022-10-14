ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Ray Benson to auction off personal collection of music, Texas memorabilia

By Abigail Jones
KXAN
 3 days ago

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Asleep at the Wheel frontman Ray Benson is auctioning off his personal collection of music memorabilia and more on Saturday at the Burley Auction Gallery in New Braunfels.

Items up for auction are from Benson’s personal 50-year collection and include things like custom guitars, vintage posters, classic cars, a custom Asleep at the Wheel motorcycle and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Texas Dance Hall Preservation.

Benson will be at the auction to share the history and stories behind some of his keepsakes.

“I wouldn’t say that I became a collector on purpose, but over my 50 years of being in the music and entertainment industry, traveling the world doing what Bay Area music scene of the early ‘70s, to the Austin ‘Cosmic Cowboy’ movement. Hats, boots, posters, cars and guitars! It’s time for me to part ways and allow these items to find a new home and bring nostalgia and happiness to others.”

Since 1970, Benson has been the frontman and bandleader of 10-time Grammy-award winning Asleep at the Wheel. He has kept remembrances chronicling his career, as well as those of his friends and collaborators, such as Willie Nelson, George Strait, Dolly Parton, Commander Cody and many more.

Online auctioning is open now. Available items and registration details for both the online and in-person auction can be found at BurleyAuction.com . Seating at the live auction is limited, so reservations are highly recommended.

Interested buyers can preview items for auction from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. start time on Saturday. It’ll be held at the Burley Auction Gallery located at 134 Deborah Dr., New Braunfels, Texas.

