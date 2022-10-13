Read full article on original website
Related
coronadonewsca.com
Meet Mike Matheny: The Man Behind Coronado Golf Carts
Coronado resident Mike Matheny has always considered himself entrepreneurial. Mike grew up on a golf course as one of ten siblings in his family, of which he was number nine. His father passed away when he was just nine years old, and he told me, “With ten kids there was not much to go around.” At the age of 12 he was determined to buy himself a bike, so every day after school he would go out to the golf course, find lost and water-locked golf balls, fish them out and sell them back to the golfers. “I wanted a bike, and doing that every day I raised 78 dollars and was able to buy myself my first bike,” he said. “…and that was the beginning of my entrepreneurship, at 12 years old.”
coronadonewsca.com
"The Knot" Sculpture Dedication Is Oct. 19
A ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to dedicate a sculpture -- “The Knot” -- recently installed at Promenade Park overlooking Glorietta Bay between City Hall and the Community Center. The community is invited to join the family of the artist and other arts enthusiasts for this free event. Light refreshments will be served after the program.
coronadonewsca.com
Sundance Custom Golf Carts ...
Meet Mike Matheny: The Man Behind Coronado Golf Carts. Coronado resident Mike Matheny has always considered himself entrepreneurial. Mike grew up on a golf course as one of ten siblings in his family, of which he was number nine. His father passed away when he was just nine years old, and he told me, “With ten kids there was not much to go around.” At the age of 12 he was determined to buy himself a bike, so every day after school he would go out to the golf course, find lost and water-locked golf balls, fish them out and sell them back to the golfers. “I wanted a bike, and doing that every day I raised 78 dollars and was able to buy myself my first bike,” he said. “…and that was the beginning of my entrepreneurship, at 12 years old.”
coronadonewsca.com
Nomination Period Extended For The 2023 Community Read
Know of a book that would be the perfect title for the Coronado community to read together this March? The Coronado Public Library is accepting suggestions for the 2023 Community Read Program for another week, through October 14. To recommend a book, visit https://coronadolibrary.org/230/Coronado-Community-READ-2023 or fill out and submit a...
coronadonewsca.com
2022 CUSD School Board Candidates Forum
“What is the single most important thing in the (CUSD) educational environment that we are not talking about, but should be? Please explain.”. Coronado schools are “gun-free zones” for law-abiding citizens but not for criminals. This makes them soft targets for mass murderers. The schools lack the presence of armed security personnel for the vast majority of the time that students are present. I find this to be an unacceptable risk.
coronadonewsca.com
Islander Girls Volleyball Moves To 20-10
If you have not been paying attention to the Coronado High School girls volleyball team this season, I highly advise that you take notice before it’s too late. Twenty-eight matches into the 2022 fall season, the ladies in green and white have posted a record of 19-9 and, in the process, made serious hay in the City Eastern League. Coming into this week they found themselves in first place with a record of 4-1.
Comments / 0