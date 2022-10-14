Read full article on original website
Related
alaskabeacon.com
A two-year drive successfully renames two Southcentral Alaska mountains
The federal Board of Geographic Names has renamed two mountains near Anchorage after a two-year push by the founder of an anti-suicide group. Thursday’s unanimous vote by the board means North Suicide Peak and South Suicide Peak will now be officially known as North Yuyanq’ Ch’ex and South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, respectively.
Alaska Lawmakers Erupt After Old White Guy Says Natives Should be ‘Sent Home’
An assembly meeting in Alaska turned into a racial debacle when a community member used the public comments portion to espouse his racist views that Indigenous Americans should go “home,” prompting a local lawmaker to call out the man’s bigoted “nonsense.”On Oct. 11, the Anchorage assembly held a regular meeting to discuss everyday issues, like proposed ordinances and licenses in the city. More than four-and-a-half hours in, however, a white man in a collared shirt stood up to casually argue for Alaskan Natives to be kicked out of Anchorage.The man, who identified himself as David Lazer, started by complaining about...
bizneworleans.com
Audubon Zoo Welcomes 2 New Bear Cubs
NEW ORLEANS — From the Audubon Nature Institute:. Two young black bear cubs are the newest residents at Audubon Zoo. The two cubs arrived in New Orleans following a long trek from their temporary home at Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, Alaska. The two sisters were rescued by Alaska Department...
alaskasnewssource.com
In Depth Alaska: COLA increase and what it means for Alaskans
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ben Stevens dies at 63
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ben Stevens, a former chief of staff to the governor and son of a prominent Alaskan politician, died Thursday, according to ConocoPhillips Alaska, where he worked. He was 63 years old. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that they received a report that a...
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage man is making sandwiches to feed the homeless
Blood Bank of Alaska is in need of O Positive and O Negative blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska said they are seeing fewer donors at a time when they are in critical need of O Positive and O Negative blood. Feeding the hungry, one sandwich at a time: Anchorage...
alaskalandmine.com
Investigation finds House candidate Jennie Armstrong ineligible to hold legislative office
Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, is not eligible to hold legislative office in Alaska, according to an investigation by the Alaska Landmine. The investigation found she lacked the constitutionally-required minimum three years of residency in the state when she registered to be a candidate. Article II, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution states:
aircargonews.net
Alaska Air Cargo pulls off sky high beer hop
Alaska Air Cargo said it has delivered the industry’s first and biggest fresh hops run to breweries in Maui and Anchorage within 24 hours of harvest. The airline delivered more than 1,200 pounds of fresh hops – made from fresh-plucked, undried hops that are typically rushed straight from the fields to the breweries – to Maui Brewing Co. in Hawaii and 49th State Brewing in Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Catholic Social Services Alaska, UAF receive new grant funding from USDA
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday $1.4 million in grants coming to two Alaskan organizations, as part of a program to bolster underserved communities. Funding is made possible through two key USDA programs, one being USDA’s 2501 Program and the American Rescue Plan Technical Assistance...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Blood Bank faces critical need for O-positive, O-negative blood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past 10 years, Hope Aldrighette has visited a blood bank every few months. “I’ve donated four gallons at this point, that’s kind of crazy,” Aldrighette said. During each visit when she donates blood, blood banks are able to collect enough blood...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seek person of interest in Soldotna
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead. FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael...
alaskasnewssource.com
Injured fisherman rescued in Canadian waters
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights. Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead. FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael...
alaskasnewssource.com
Company touts benefits of micro nuclear reactors for rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans looking for clean, safe energy sources should consider nuclear power, according to a company that is working on developing a micro nuclear reactor it says will be particularly suited for rural Alaska. Westinghouse Electric President Eddie Saab made a presentation Friday in front of Word...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Man pleads guilty, sentenced to pay $4,000 fine for violating Marine Mammal Protection act
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man pleaded guilty to two counts of illegally trafficking in walrus ivory in U.S. District Court and ordered to pay a $4,000 fine and sentenced to two years probation. Uzi Levi, 71, of Anchorage purchased six non-handicrafted Pacific walrus tusks and one three-tusked non-handicrafted...
alaskasnewssource.com
JBER runway gets a big upgrade
Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead. FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael to assist residents with aid applications. Updated: 24 hours ago. FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael to assist residents with aid applications.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police ask for help finding woman last seen in Turnagain Heights
Rain will return to Anchorage overnight; but will taper off on Sunday. A more normal week lies ahead. FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael to assist residents with aid applications. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM AKDT. FEMA inspectors arriving in Bethel and St. Michael to assist...
cheaprvliving.com
Bob Rebooted: Where Is Home for a Vandweller?
Originally written in September of 2012 on a flight to Alaska for a family reunion. FOR OVER 40 YEARS I called Anchorage, Alaska home. My family moved there in 1961 and I lived there until 2006 when I retired and left. My definition of myself was as an “Alaskan.” So that must be home, right? But I haven’t been back since, and have lived in literally hundreds of places since then. So how can I be going home?
alaskapublic.org
Bronson officials greenlit $4.9M to build East Anchorage nav center without Assembly approval
Officials with Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration approved a contractor to spend millions on building an emergency shelter, without getting approval from the Assembly. During an Oct. 7 work session, Public Works Director Lance Wilber acknowledged the mistake. He said the city had given Roger Hickel Contracting the go-ahead...
etxview.com
Thankful for Faith and Love of the Easter Life, Even if my Head is Spinning
It has been a “whirlwind” week for my wife, Kathy, and for me. Basically, we prepared to leave Alaska for a month or so and in order to travel to Florida. You know the tasks and chores of getting ready to leave. I helped Kathy (and Mary) clean out the refrigerator, and put away summer supplies for winter months. Then, I left Palmer while they continued their work. I drove to the Kenai Peninsula and put the boat away on Friday. Of course, that required a trip on the river with poles in my hands. On Saturday I cleaned out and packed away the cabin for winter. I was also able, on Saturday, to bring the gift of baptism to a man from Funny River Community Lutheran Church, and to bring communion to an elderly saint and her family. Then Sunday I spent time at Sterling Lutheran, Funny River Lutheran, and Cooper Landing Lutheran Churches, preaching and leading worship at two of them. I rushed back to Palmer for a birthday party for my youngest son, Tim, who turned 30 (!), and for Mary. Then Kathy and I packed and caught a ride with Tim and Megan to the airport on Sunday night, flying to visit family and friends in FL. Guess what! The busy-ness continues in this southern state.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly votes to use the Golden Lion as housing for homeless, not emergency shelter
Hundreds of hotel rooms and emergency shelter beds in Anchorage will continue to be available to people without homes through at least the end of the year. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday committed $3.5 million more for ongoing shelter, meal and navigation services through Dec. 31. The Assembly also decided...
Comments / 0