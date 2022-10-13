“What is the single most important thing in the (CUSD) educational environment that we are not talking about, but should be? Please explain.”. Post COVID, much has been said about focusing on academic excellence and achievement. Learning is after all, why we send our children to school. The most frequent discussions regarding academic achievement have been focused on measurable outcomes such as grades, and scores on standardized measures, which is appropriate. Perhaps, what is missing from the discussion is teacher morale. I believe that as a community, we know that the backbone of student academic excellence is our TEACHERS. Academic excellence is achieved by effective classroom instruction from our highly qualified teachers who are engaged, focused, and dedicated to students’ academic excellence. CUSD teachers are working tirelessly and strategically to help our students bridge the post COVID learning gap. Their pedagogical skills are evident in their expertise, instructional delivery, and tenacity. Our CUSD teachers are child-centered, have domain expertise in their subject matter, and are dedicated to ensuring students actualize their full human and academic potential to prepare them for the careers of their choice subsequent to high school. Retaining and recruiting the best and brightest is a key component to achieving the best academic outcomes for our student. As humans, we have a tendency to be vocal when we are displeased and not so much when we are pleased. Like many of our students, the CUSD teachers have endured stress and hardships, BUT they have shown up, rolled up their sleeves, and dedicated themselves to teaching our students. I believe they deserve our appreciation, support, and respect. They inspire, motivate, and challenge our students to do their best work. Sending your student’s teachers a brief note, an email message, or a simple “Thank You” are gestures that are always appreciated. Most of us, myself included, sometimes think our dedicated teachers know how much we appreciate their efforts and dedication to our students; however, a simple gesture articulating support and appreciation for teachers is a priceless gift and a boost to morale. When is the last time you thanked a teacher? No act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted.

CORONADO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO