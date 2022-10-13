Read full article on original website
Related
coronadonewsca.com
"The Knot" Sculpture Dedication Is Oct. 19
A ceremony is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to dedicate a sculpture -- “The Knot” -- recently installed at Promenade Park overlooking Glorietta Bay between City Hall and the Community Center. The community is invited to join the family of the artist and other arts enthusiasts for this free event. Light refreshments will be served after the program.
coronadonewsca.com
Nomination Period Extended For The 2023 Community Read
Know of a book that would be the perfect title for the Coronado community to read together this March? The Coronado Public Library is accepting suggestions for the 2023 Community Read Program for another week, through October 14. To recommend a book, visit https://coronadolibrary.org/230/Coronado-Community-READ-2023 or fill out and submit a...
coronadonewsca.com
2022 CUSD School Board Candidates Forum
“What is the single most important thing in the (CUSD) educational environment that we are not talking about, but should be? Please explain.”. Post COVID, much has been said about focusing on academic excellence and achievement. Learning is after all, why we send our children to school. The most frequent discussions regarding academic achievement have been focused on measurable outcomes such as grades, and scores on standardized measures, which is appropriate. Perhaps, what is missing from the discussion is teacher morale. I believe that as a community, we know that the backbone of student academic excellence is our TEACHERS. Academic excellence is achieved by effective classroom instruction from our highly qualified teachers who are engaged, focused, and dedicated to students’ academic excellence. CUSD teachers are working tirelessly and strategically to help our students bridge the post COVID learning gap. Their pedagogical skills are evident in their expertise, instructional delivery, and tenacity. Our CUSD teachers are child-centered, have domain expertise in their subject matter, and are dedicated to ensuring students actualize their full human and academic potential to prepare them for the careers of their choice subsequent to high school. Retaining and recruiting the best and brightest is a key component to achieving the best academic outcomes for our student. As humans, we have a tendency to be vocal when we are displeased and not so much when we are pleased. Like many of our students, the CUSD teachers have endured stress and hardships, BUT they have shown up, rolled up their sleeves, and dedicated themselves to teaching our students. I believe they deserve our appreciation, support, and respect. They inspire, motivate, and challenge our students to do their best work. Sending your student’s teachers a brief note, an email message, or a simple “Thank You” are gestures that are always appreciated. Most of us, myself included, sometimes think our dedicated teachers know how much we appreciate their efforts and dedication to our students; however, a simple gesture articulating support and appreciation for teachers is a priceless gift and a boost to morale. When is the last time you thanked a teacher? No act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted.
coronadonewsca.com
Meet Mike Matheny: The Man Behind Coronado Golf Carts
Coronado resident Mike Matheny has always considered himself entrepreneurial. Mike grew up on a golf course as one of ten siblings in his family, of which he was number nine. His father passed away when he was just nine years old, and he told me, “With ten kids there was not much to go around.” At the age of 12 he was determined to buy himself a bike, so every day after school he would go out to the golf course, find lost and water-locked golf balls, fish them out and sell them back to the golfers. “I wanted a bike, and doing that every day I raised 78 dollars and was able to buy myself my first bike,” he said. “…and that was the beginning of my entrepreneurship, at 12 years old.”
coronadonewsca.com
Sundance Custom Golf Carts ...
Meet Mike Matheny: The Man Behind Coronado Golf Carts. Coronado resident Mike Matheny has always considered himself entrepreneurial. Mike grew up on a golf course as one of ten siblings in his family, of which he was number nine. His father passed away when he was just nine years old, and he told me, “With ten kids there was not much to go around.” At the age of 12 he was determined to buy himself a bike, so every day after school he would go out to the golf course, find lost and water-locked golf balls, fish them out and sell them back to the golfers. “I wanted a bike, and doing that every day I raised 78 dollars and was able to buy myself my first bike,” he said. “…and that was the beginning of my entrepreneurship, at 12 years old.”
coronadonewsca.com
Islander Girls Volleyball Moves To 20-10
If you have not been paying attention to the Coronado High School girls volleyball team this season, I highly advise that you take notice before it’s too late. Twenty-eight matches into the 2022 fall season, the ladies in green and white have posted a record of 19-9 and, in the process, made serious hay in the City Eastern League. Coming into this week they found themselves in first place with a record of 4-1.
Comments / 0