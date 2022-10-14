A new Covid subvariant that is rapidly spreading in Singapore is believed to be the most effective yet at evading human immunity systems, scientists warn, and is not impacted by a wide variety of established drug therapies and vaccines.The subvariant, dubbed XBB, is reportedly more contagious than previous variants or subvariants and has spread to more than 17 countries, including Australia, Singapore, Denmark and Japan.Singapore’s health ministry, in a statement on 15 October, said the subvariant was first spotted in India in August.Hong Kong detected its first cases of XBB in the first week of October.“It is likely the...

