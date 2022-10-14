Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of America, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $23.60 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $31.80 in after-hours trading.
China delays release of economic indicators including Q3 GDP
BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China will delay the release of economic indicators originally scheduled for publication this week, including the country's third-quarter gross domestic product due on Tuesday, according to an updated calendar on the statistics bureau's website.
Goldman plans major overhaul to combine key units -source
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is planning a major reorganization to combine its biggest businesses into three divisions with its storied investment banking and trading businesses being merged into a single unit, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Scientists identify new Covid subvariant that is best yet at beating immune system
A new Covid subvariant that is rapidly spreading in Singapore is believed to be the most effective yet at evading human immunity systems, scientists warn, and is not impacted by a wide variety of established drug therapies and vaccines.The subvariant, dubbed XBB, is reportedly more contagious than previous variants or subvariants and has spread to more than 17 countries, including Australia, Singapore, Denmark and Japan.Singapore’s health ministry, in a statement on 15 October, said the subvariant was first spotted in India in August.Hong Kong detected its first cases of XBB in the first week of October.“It is likely the...
International Business Times
Abbott Recall: Similac Among Liquid Products Pulled Due To Spoilage Risk
Abbott is voluntarily recalling specific lots of certain ready-to-feed liquid products because of a "potential for spoilage." Certain Similac products are included in the recall. The problem with the recalled products is that some of them (less than 1%) have bottle caps that "may not have sealed completely," according to...
International Business Times
Green Future Is Cause For Worry In S.Africa's Coal Belt
Miner Thokozani Mtshweni, 37, looks spent as he readies for a 12-hour shift huddled under a carport shelter to avoid the scorching sun. He fixes his belt weighed down by an oxygen tank and gas detecting tools. An hour's drive from Johannesburg, Khutala Colliery is among more than 100 coal...
