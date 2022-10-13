TV Tonight: Our highlights for Friday, October 14

On TV tonight, Ghosts continues on BBC1, Mortimer and Whitehouse go on their final fishing trip, and Daniel Craig shines as Benoit Blanc in the fantastic film Knives Out .

What's on TV tonight

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Ghosts , 8:30pm, BBC One

Button House is to host a party for two octogenarians and Mike’s pretty pleased with himself as he’s got everything sorted… until he realises, in fact, they need to cater for a children’s party. Alison tries to help with the last-minute switch, but she’s got her hands full with the ghosts. They’re all upset by an unexpected loss, so Alison needs to find a way to help them grieve. If you’ve ever wanted to see the ghosts busting some moves to Gangnam Style , look no further…

★★★★ JP

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing , 9pm, BBC Two

Paul and Bob conclude their fishing adventures this week. (Image credit: BBC)

For their final fishing trip, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse travel to Lough Corrib in Ireland to catch brown trout and bream. After a successful day’s fishing they also want to pinpoint what the Irish word ‘craic’ really means. ‘It’s obvious yet elusive,’ ponders Paul. They find the answer in a pub as they catch up with their old mate, singer and clean-water campaigner Feargal Sharkey, who explains it’s about having the best time of your life, with live Irish music, plenty of Guinness and the company of great friends. The perfect end to another fantastic series.

★★★★ JL

Bad Sisters , Apple TV+

Grace and her controlling husband John Paul. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Viewers who like their series served up in a bingeable box set have had to wait week by week for episodes of Sharon Horgan’s brilliant black-comedy thriller, but now we’ve got to the last episode, the whole series is finally available to watch. Based on the Belgian series Clan , it follows the attempts of the Garvey sisters to get rid of their hated brother-in-law (Claes Bang, one of the most memorable TV villains of recent times). We know he died, but was it at their hands? And if so, how? Here’s hoping that all will be revealed…

★★★★★ JP

The Graham Norton Show , 10:40pm, BBC One

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson talk about their new film The Banshees of Inisherin , plus music from Self Esteem.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Bear , Disney Plus

Jeremy Allan White takes ownership of his family sandwich shop in this US comedy-drama. (Image credit: Hulu)

Shameless US star Jeremy Allen White stars as young chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in this critically acclaimed comedy-drama. Carmy has made a success of himself in the world of fine dining, but after the tragic suicide of his brother, he returns home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. It’s a different world for Carmy, who must try to get the uncooperative staff on board, cope with family rifts and navigate the tricky challenges of small business, all the while facing his own grief.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Knives Out , 9pm, Film4

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. (Image credit: Film4)

Daniel Craig is delightful as a sleuth investigating the apparent suicide of an author (Christopher Plummer). He revels in his theatrical methods as he quizzes the man’s family with help from his nurse (Ana de Armas, currently wowing as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde ). The amount of fun the cast is having radiates in writer-director Rian Johnson’s old-style whodunnit. The sequel, Glass Onion , is due out later in the year.

★★★★★ MM

Live Sport

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

