ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Tonight: Our highlights for Friday, October 14

By Lucy Buglass
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahZHZ_0iYJOqjS00

On TV tonight, Ghosts continues on BBC1, Mortimer and Whitehouse go on their final fishing trip, and Daniel Craig shines as Benoit Blanc in the fantastic film Knives Out .

  • Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include five TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set
  • Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis
  • For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Ghosts , 8:30pm, BBC One

Button House is to host a party for two octogenarians and Mike’s pretty pleased with himself as he’s got everything sorted… until he realises, in fact, they need to cater for a children’s party. Alison tries to help with the last-minute switch, but she’s got her hands full with the ghosts. They’re all upset by an unexpected loss, so Alison needs to find a way to help them grieve. If you’ve ever wanted to see the ghosts busting some moves to Gangnam Style , look no further…

★★★★ JP

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing , 9pm, BBC Two

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nq9ce_0iYJOqjS00

Paul and Bob conclude their fishing adventures this week. (Image credit: BBC)

For their final fishing trip, Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse travel to Lough Corrib in Ireland to catch brown trout and bream. After a successful day’s fishing they also want to pinpoint what the Irish word ‘craic’ really means. ‘It’s obvious yet elusive,’ ponders Paul. They find the answer in a pub as they catch up with their old mate, singer and clean-water campaigner Feargal Sharkey, who explains it’s about having the best time of your life, with live Irish music, plenty of Guinness and the company of great friends. The perfect end to another fantastic series.

★★★★ JL

Bad Sisters , Apple TV+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007Hgn_0iYJOqjS00

Grace and her controlling husband John Paul. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Viewers who like their series served up in a bingeable box set have had to wait week by week for episodes of Sharon Horgan’s brilliant black-comedy thriller, but now we’ve got to the last episode, the whole series is finally available to watch. Based on the Belgian series Clan , it follows the attempts of the Garvey sisters to get rid of their hated brother-in-law (Claes Bang, one of the most memorable TV villains of recent times). We know he died, but was it at their hands? And if so, how? Here’s hoping that all will be revealed…

★★★★★ JP

The Graham Norton Show , 10:40pm, BBC One

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson talk about their new film The Banshees of Inisherin , plus music from Self Esteem.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The Bear , Disney Plus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STU9M_0iYJOqjS00

Jeremy Allan White takes ownership of his family sandwich shop in this US comedy-drama. (Image credit: Hulu)

Shameless US star Jeremy Allen White stars as young chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto in this critically acclaimed comedy-drama. Carmy has made a success of himself in the world of fine dining, but after the tragic suicide of his brother, he returns home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. It’s a different world for Carmy, who must try to get the uncooperative staff on board, cope with family rifts and navigate the tricky challenges of small business, all the while facing his own grief.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Knives Out , 9pm, Film4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVjgt_0iYJOqjS00

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. (Image credit: Film4)

Daniel Craig is delightful as a sleuth investigating the apparent suicide of an author (Christopher Plummer). He revels in his theatrical methods as he quizzes the man’s family with help from his nurse (Ana de Armas, currently wowing as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde ). The amount of fun the cast is having radiates in writer-director Rian Johnson’s old-style whodunnit. The sequel, Glass Onion , is due out later in the year.

★★★★★ MM

Live Sport

  • Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Ghosts on BBC One for some hilarious ghostly dance moves and more comedy!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide .

Happy viewing!

Comments / 0

Related
WhatToWatch

Emily review — a fresh and atmospheric take on the Wuthering Heights author, Emily Brontë.

A fresh and atmospheric take on the Wuthering Heights author and creation story. Actress Frances O'Connor (Mansfield Park, The Conjuring 2) takes on directing duties for this period drama that “imagines” what author Emily Brontë’s life might have been like. Assuming, that is, she’d poured her life and personality into that of her famous Wuthering Heights heroine, Catherine Earnshaw. Brontë scholars and fans will know that some of the film’s events (including the central romance) are pure inventions but, on the whole, they don’t seem too jarring. Unlike the recent Netflix “adaptation” of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, which painted the eighteenth-century heroine as a wisecracking millenial, Emily keeps to the essence of what makes Brontë-land tick: high passion, and high emotion. It’s fairly conventional in structure too — no fourth-wall-breaking here — although there is a clever attempt (that could go further) to align the camera with Emily’s perspective, creating oddly angled constantly moving shots that recreate her state of mind and point-of-view.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Brandon Liebman, Former Army Hammer Rep, Departs WME

Brandon Liebman has departed WME, where the talent agent was a partner, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. During his time at the agency, Liebman worked with clients that included Tom Hiddleston, Pedro Pascal, and embattled actor Armie Hammer.More from The Hollywood ReporterDr. David Sinclair, Celebrity Chef Serena Poon Sign With WME (Exclusive)Kalen Allen Signs With WME (Exclusive)A Slowdown in Content Spending? Ari Emanuel Says "I Don't See It" Liebman was representing Hammer when anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct and assault emerged against the actor, circulating online. Hammer was later accused of rape and investigated by the LAPD. Hammer was forced to exit projects shortly thereafter, including a Paramount+ series The Offer, the Lionsgate action-comedy Shotgun Wedding and the Broadway show The Minutes. WME dropped the actor in Feb. 2021. Liebman had been with the agency for nearly two decades. Clients have included Dev Patel, Richard Madden and Vince Vaughn. Causes for the departure were not immediately clear, and WME could not be reached for comment.
ARMY
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

881
Followers
2K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy