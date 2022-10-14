ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Fallen South Carolina firefighter laid to rest after being killed off-duty

By Asia Wilson
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18RV7d_0iYJNTf400

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)– An Anderson fireman has been laid to rest. Sgt. Daniel Bagwell was killed on Monday, while off-duty.

The 30-year-old was hit by a car while trying to put gas in his car on the side of the road.

Thursday, many of his fellow Anderson firefighters, family members, and first responders across the Upstate, attended his memorial services.

7NEWS was at Bagwell’s graveside memorial. He was buried at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Anderson, where dozens of people paid their respects.

Bagwell was carried to the cemetery on top of a fire truck. Near the beginning of the graveside service, there was a prayer.

“I know it’s a very difficult time for this family. God, continue to give them grace. Continue to give them strength. Continue to give them peace. God allow them…allow other people to help them carry this burden,” a pastor prayed. “We are thankful for Daniel–for his life. God, what a life he lived. It wasn’t a life in length, but it’s definitely a life in death. So, God I pray that you bless this family,” he said.

At the end of the memorial at the graveside service, the audience was able to listen to his last call.

“Daniel has been of the Anderson City Fire Department for 11 years, as well as serving his community as a volunteer, with the west Pelzer fire department. He was a strong leader, mentor, great firefighter and all-around hard worker,” a dispatcher said.

“He could be counted on at all times by his coworkers, friends, and family. While we will never fill the void, that he has left here on earth, we are comforted in knowing he is watching us carry on his legacy as our guardian angel,” the call said.

The call ended with, “Sgt. Daniel Bagwell has answered his final alarm. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and those left to carry on. Sgt. Bagwell, we will take it from here. Permission granted. You may go home.”

Sgt. Bagwell is survived by his wife and seven-month-old daughter.

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
