BETHLEHEM, Pa. – In a tightly-contested game that wasn't decided until the final minute, the Lehigh football team came up on the short end of a 19-15 decision at Cornell Saturday at Schoellkopf Field. The Mountain Hawks led 15-10 at halftime, but Cornell's Connor Henderson scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 31-yard interception return. Lehigh had a chance to drive and win the game with just over four minutes to play, but the Mountain Hawks' final drive stalled at the Cornell 12 yard line with 36 seconds to play.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO