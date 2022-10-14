Read full article on original website
Purdue University suspect accused of killing roommate claims he was 'blackmailed'
Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of killing his roommate, told reporters on Friday that he had been "blackmailed" during his first court appearnace.
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
Purdue student accused of killing roommate charged with murder, held without bond
(WRTV) - The Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death in their on-campus dorm room this month appeared in court Thursday. A judge ordered that 22-year-old Jin Mi Sha, now charged with murder, be held without bond and must remain in police custody ahead of his trial.
