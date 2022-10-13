ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey's Anatomy Recap: Food Poisoning for Thought — Plus, Nick Makes Waves

By Charlie Mason
 3 days ago
On the menu in Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy was what appeared to be a simple case of food poisoning but , this being Grey’s Anatomy , turned out to be anything but. Was the new class of residents able to rise to the challenge of solving the medical mystery? And how did Nick’s changes to the program go over? Read on and, as if you don’t already know, find out.

‘TWO INTERNS MAKE A WHOLE DOCTOR’ | As “Wasn’t Expecting That” began, Simone’s grandma (Marla Gibbs) gave her a TV remote for her lunch, Jules learned that Mika was living in her van, Amelia learned that Lucas was living in the on-call room (and invited him to move into Mer’s), and Grey was surprised that Nick was actually doing the job of residency advisor without hanging around her like a lovesick puppy dog. Speaking of Nick, he introduced Schmitt to the newbies as their new chief resident. His best advice? “Don’t drop anything inside a patient.”

Reporting for Owen’s service, Mika learned that Hunt was married to Teddy, she was the new trauma chief since he could only work under the supervision of an attending, and he was in super-hot water with his missus. So yeah, fun service to be on! (Also, ticked Teddy is hilarious.) Things were so heated between the marrieds that a patient’s wife snarked, “We should’ve gone to Seattle Pres.” (And that was before it was discovered that her better half had shoved her cell up his butt because she never put it down!) Mika begged Levi not to make her work with velociraptor Teddy, but he was unmoved. Desperate for backup, Schmitt ran to Joe’s and pleaded with Helm to quit her bartending job and come back to work. No way, she said. She made more money slinging beer. Back at the hospital, Teddy testily admitted to Webber that yes, she was enjoying three damn glasses of wine a night, and he would be, too, if he was married to Owen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0lxz_0iYJLg7D00 ‘I’M THE GUY WHO KILLED HIS COLLEGE ROOMMATE; THERE ARE GONNA BE PODCASTS ABOUT ME’ | In the pit, Simone and Jules treated two guys who were having trouble not barfing all over the place. Oh — and Chase, the worse-off one of the two, was Nolan “Luke” Gould from Modern Family ; it’s been a minute! He was not only sick to his stomach, he also had a terrible rash, Mer discovered upon taking a look. Soon, the patient became unresponsive and started bleeding, seemingly randomly. “What the hell is wrong with this kid?” Grey exclaimed. And therein lay the $64k question. She consulted with Richard and Teddy, then tasked the interns to find the answer that she couldn’t.

Shortly, Link informed Jules and Mer that Chase’s leg would have to be amputated — and Millin was going to do it. “Are you flirting with me?” she asked when she discovered that he’d written “CUT THIS LEG OFF, NOT THIS LEG” on the patient. He was not, he insisted. He was being a supportive teacher. While Chase’s roommate told Simone everything he knew about his pal, she guessed that he hadn’t had all of his vaccinations. What was killing him, she realized, was… something you can’t possibly think I can spell. While all that was going on, Mer and Richard questioned (but didn’t necessarily mind ) the changes Nick was making to the residency program. If he had moved to Seattle for Grey, Webber assured him, she was worth it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wuVoz_0iYJLg7D00 ‘WHEN WINSTON GETS IRRITATED, HE TALKS LIKE SCISSORS’ | While Winston continued to chafe at working under Maggie, the tension got so high that even Amelia noticed. Ultimately, Pierce apologized to her husband for constantly yanking him off of cases, and they made peace. Amelia, helping find an apartment for Lucas, accidentally further gave Blue the impression that they were sleeping together. (They’re auntie and nephew, you’ll recall.) Picnicking with Bailey, Pru and Luna, Jo was appalled to realize that Miranda didn’t want to be her mom friend, she wanted intel about what was going on at the hospital. Bailey was particularly annoyed to hear that changes she’d tried to make to the residency program were now being implemented… under Nick. (Oh, and she did consider Jo a mom friend as well as a mole.) As the episode neared its conclusion, the guy who’d just had a phone removed from his butt coded, and Owen had Mika bag him, so technically (?), he didn’t treat a patient without an attending supervising. After calling Richard to supervise him, Owen unloaded his issues with how much Teddy resented him and how crappily she was treating him. Chase, if not his leg, was saved, thanks to Simone’s quick thinking. Mer encouraged Griffith to be there for Jules, who was verklempt after issues arose during Chase’s amputation. (Oh, and Meningococcus — that was what he had; thanks, Google.)

Finally, Mer confronted Nick about the fact that he hadn’t said two words to her since he scrubbed in at Grey Sloan. Their conversation didn’t get far before Owen barged in and pleaded not to work under Teddy anymore — couldn’t he be a teacher instead? Sure he could, it was decided. Resuming her conversation with Nick, Mer explained that “I went numb” after a crap day, “and you didn’t have my back.” That was why she hadn’t called him for six months. She was still in love with him, though. “So if that’s what you need to hear, I’ll say it as many times as you need to hear.” In response, he asked her to dinner. She countered by inviting him to Zola’s big presentation. Aw, and the little girl choked during her presentation on her grandmother, Ellis, when she realized that her mom and Aunt Maggie were likely to come down with Alzheimer’s, too, and die. And back at Grey Sloan, Blue blurted out to the residents that Lucas was sleeping with Amelia. Unwilling to reveal their actual connection, Adams remained mum.

So, what did you think of “Wasn’t Expecting That”? Hit the comments with your takeaways.

