Drinks

thesouthernladycooks.com

BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF

This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Cranberry Margaritas for the Holidays

Bright, citrusy and tart, this cranberry margarita is a beautiful winter version of the classic margarita. Flavored with cranberry juice and rimmed with spiced sugar, this cocktail is perfect for the holidays. How to Make Cranberry Margaritas. Before you gather what you need for this cranberry cocktail, check out our...
FOOD & DRINKS
marlinmag.com

Tito’s Classic Martini Drink Recipe

For reasons unbeknownst to most of us, martinis really do complement Asian-style dishes, and Tito’s sure knows how to craft the perfect one—shaken, not stirred, of course. This cocktail pairs perfectly with Pan-Asian Teriyaki Axis Deer Loin. Ingredients. 3 oz. Tito’s Handmade Vodka. 1 oz. (or less)...
FOOD & DRINKS
Punch

There’s No Escaping the Popcorn Cocktail

Equal parts impractical and comical, the low-effort snack-as-garnish shows no signs of slowing. Like the loaded Bloody Mary, the popcorn garnish feels calibrated to be seen; if a Martini appears sleek and unassuming, the popcorn-dressed drink arrives ready for an audience. In its most restrained form, a few kernels sit on a skewer or rest on an elegant layer of dark chocolate, to be eaten quickly lest they go soggy. But in its more showy versions, the popcorn-garnished cocktail appears like Santa at the start of his route: burdened with a cup of popcorn so large or so heaping that it looks comical next to the glass to which it’s affixed.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Home cooked Mexican food will soon be available near you.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. When it comes to food, nothing beats home cooking. There really is something to say regarding that little extra love that’s put into the food. It’s not a fancy recipe whipped up in a test kitchen designed to go off of some new trend ingredient or style. It’s a tried and true recipe that, oftentimes, has been passed down from generation to generation. It’s possible to taste all of the history and the heart that goes into every bite. And now, there is a Mexican home-cooking restaurant opening up in the coming days in Albuquerque’s Old Town.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
msn.com

Does Butter Go Bad?

Who among us hasn't left butter out on the counter for toast, bought it in bulk on sale, shoved it to the back of the fridge, and have then found ourselves wondering more than once, "Does butter go bad?" Yes, it does. With proper storage, however, butter can last quite awhile.
FOOD & DRINKS
Motley Fool

6 Restaurants Where a Tasty Dinner Costs $15 or Less

Worried about the cost of food? Visit these six restaurants. Eating out has become more expensive this past year, up 8.9% in cost. Applebees, Olive Garden, and other chain restaurants offer tasty dinners for under $15. Food prices will also vary based on where you live. Inflation has hit Americans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Lipton Ice Tea Just Announced A New Drink Only For Adults

The hard beverage market has been around for a while now, with products like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Simply Spiked Lemonade, and Smirnoff Ice stocking grocery shelves and alcohol stores with a dizzying variety of flavors. Mashed released its own ranking of popular Mike's Hard Lemonade flavors in case you want to see how Blackberry Pear stacks up against Pineapple Mandarin and so forth.
DRINKS
Salon

9 new fall items already spotted on Trader Joe's shelves

Fall has officially arrived and that's super apparent at Trader Joe's. In celebration of pumpkin spice season and sweater weather, the California-based retailer has begun rolling out its roster of seasonal, autumnal-themed goodies. The specific products were first teased by food blogger and internet personality Markie Devo, who took to Instagram to share a detailed list back in August 26. And on Sept. 12, Trader Joe's released a podcast episode that outlined all the new and returning items coming to stores. Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, Salted Maple Ice Cream and Mexican Style Hot Cocoa Melts are just a few items to keep an eye out for!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Delish

Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?

There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake

Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
RECIPES
Rolling Stone

Sammy Hagar Lost This Batch of Rum in Hawaii Before Offering it as a Limited-Edition Bottle

Sammy Hagar is celebrating his 75th birthday by giving us a gift: The Red Rocker has just announced Sammy’s Lost Cask, a special-edition release from Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum. Limited to 500 bottles, Sammy’s Lost Cask is a 10-year aged rum made from Hawaiian cane sugar whose oak casks were originally left to rest in Makawao, Maui (In Hagar’s words, the batch was “rested in paradise,” abbreviated to “RIP”). Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum later relocated production to Puerto Rico, and, according to the brand, this specific batch was forgotten in the Hawaiian mountains for over a decade before its recent...
DRINKS
The Daily South

Fried Apple Pies

Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
FOOD & DRINKS

