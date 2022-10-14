Badboi is a Young and prodigious rap genius hailing from Omaha, Nebraska who didn’t have it easy while growing up and started making music as early as 13. He has evolved over the years coming through with energetic raps wrapped in charismatic lyricism. He is unpredictable and easily one of the most creative acts out of Omaha. Blending the aesthetic juice in trap and modern hip-hop, Badboi is capable of lyrical slaughter and his flexibility means that he can just as easily succeed on the loud and abrasive Sonics as he has more than enough social commentary, mosh-pit energy, punchlines, and unique flows off of his eclectic bag of tricks! He is heavily influenced by the likes of Travis Scott, Playboicarti and Don Toliver.

