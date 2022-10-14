Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
etxview.com
Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge
Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
kfrxfm.com
“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha
A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
macaronikid.com
Roca Berry Farm: Family 4-Pack of Ticket Giveaway
We have a BIG giveaway this week: a family four-pack of tickets to Roca Berry Farm!. These are "Golden Tickets" that can be used on any daytime admission-weekday or weekend. To register to win click here. We will draw a winner on Tuesday, October 18th. Our family loves Roca! They...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
24hip-hop.com
Badboi Is The Next Big Thing
Badboi is a Young and prodigious rap genius hailing from Omaha, Nebraska who didn’t have it easy while growing up and started making music as early as 13. He has evolved over the years coming through with energetic raps wrapped in charismatic lyricism. He is unpredictable and easily one of the most creative acts out of Omaha. Blending the aesthetic juice in trap and modern hip-hop, Badboi is capable of lyrical slaughter and his flexibility means that he can just as easily succeed on the loud and abrasive Sonics as he has more than enough social commentary, mosh-pit energy, punchlines, and unique flows off of his eclectic bag of tricks! He is heavily influenced by the likes of Travis Scott, Playboicarti and Don Toliver.
1011now.com
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
The Nebraska City News Press
Kody Michael Berner
Kody Michael Berner, 23, of Ashland, NE, died October 5, 2022 in Lincoln, NE. He was born on May 1, 1999 in Ventura, CA to Jason and Lori (Rozmariek) Berner. Kody was a welding student at Southeast Community College. He mostly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging with friends, target practicing with his Dad, and playing with the family dogs. He was an excellent online gamer and was sought out by many too play with and against. He was deeply patriotic, having spent most of his youth on Marine Corp bases wherever his father was stationed, and he proudly flew an American flag on the back of his pickup. He is survived by his mother Lori Berner and Willie Nalley, Papillion, NE, his father and stepmother Jason and Bobbi Berner, Ashland, NE. Brothers Logan Berner, Lincoln, NE, and Mitchell Berner, Ashland, NE.
1011now.com
Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars
SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
1011now.com
Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Hazara community, an ethnic group native to Afghanistan gathered today, in front of the state capital building. The group demonstrated in response to a recent terrorist attack-- targeting an all girls high school in Kabul. The area of the attack is dominantly populated...
waynedailynews.com
Class D1, D2 Playoff Brackets Released
LINCOLN – A field of 32 eight-man football teams have qualified for both the Class D1 and Class D2 playoffs. According to a release from the NSAA, each class will be placed in two, 16-team brackets. The 16 winners from each Class will then be re-seeded 1 through 16 in their respective statewide bracket to be used moving into the second round.
klkntv.com
Want to give electric scooters a whirl? Lincoln holding free event on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After bringing electric scooters to Lincoln for good, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department is hosting a scooter safety event this Saturday. The ScooterLNK Safety Education Event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on 17th Street between Q and R Streets. Participants...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo closes several exhibits
The Simmons Aviary, Lied Jungle, and the Desert Dome at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed to guests beginning Saturday.
klkntv.com
Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals postgame message to Nebraska following hard-fought loss to Purdue
Mickey Joseph and the Huskers couldn’t come up with a stop when they needed it, falling to Purdue 43-37 in a high-scoring affair Saturday night. However, Joseph did not sound disappointed with his team after the game. During his postgame press conference, Joseph said his message to the team...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers hope Keyshawn Blackstock could change game
Mickey Joseph has Nebraska football recruiting rolling quite hard these days. Back when he took over the Huskers’ head coaching job, he made it clear that he and what was left of the staff were not going to let recruiting fall by the wayside. He’s certainly held to that...
WOWT
Council Bluffs man wins $50,000 lottery prize
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man took home a substantial prize after playing the Iowa lottery. The Iowa Lottery says Steve Bartlett of Council Bluffs matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 5 lottery drawing. Bartlett was only one number away...
Omaha couple who lost twins remember their babies by helping other kids
On Friday, Mary sat down with Evans to talk about how they've chosen to keep their children's memory alive.
