ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: Life on Lincoln's east edge

Very few readers today will relate to the above photo taken about 1967, but when Jim Nissen showed it to me, I recognized it instantly as taken from 68th and O streets looking west from what is today the north drive-in lanes of Union Bank. Today, the only thing still...
LINCOLN, NE
kfrxfm.com

“Going For Two” Being Filmed In Omaha

A WOWT viewer alerted the news station that “Going for Two” is currently being filmed in Omaha. The movie is centered around an Omaha boy and his family. It involves Tom Osborne’s decision to go for two during the championship game against Miami in 1984. Their base...
OMAHA, NE
macaronikid.com

Roca Berry Farm: Family 4-Pack of Ticket Giveaway

We have a BIG giveaway this week: a family four-pack of tickets to Roca Berry Farm!. These are "Golden Tickets" that can be used on any daytime admission-weekday or weekend. To register to win click here. We will draw a winner on Tuesday, October 18th. Our family loves Roca! They...
ROCA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
24hip-hop.com

Badboi Is The Next Big Thing

Badboi is a Young and prodigious rap genius hailing from Omaha, Nebraska who didn’t have it easy while growing up and started making music as early as 13. He has evolved over the years coming through with energetic raps wrapped in charismatic lyricism. He is unpredictable and easily one of the most creative acts out of Omaha. Blending the aesthetic juice in trap and modern hip-hop, Badboi is capable of lyrical slaughter and his flexibility means that he can just as easily succeed on the loud and abrasive Sonics as he has more than enough social commentary, mosh-pit energy, punchlines, and unique flows off of his eclectic bag of tricks! He is heavily influenced by the likes of Travis Scott, Playboicarti and Don Toliver.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
STERLING, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Kody Michael Berner

Kody Michael Berner, 23, of Ashland, NE, died October 5, 2022 in Lincoln, NE. He was born on May 1, 1999 in Ventura, CA to Jason and Lori (Rozmariek) Berner. Kody was a welding student at Southeast Community College. He mostly enjoyed riding his motorcycle and hanging with friends, target practicing with his Dad, and playing with the family dogs. He was an excellent online gamer and was sought out by many too play with and against. He was deeply patriotic, having spent most of his youth on Marine Corp bases wherever his father was stationed, and he proudly flew an American flag on the back of his pickup. He is survived by his mother Lori Berner and Willie Nalley, Papillion, NE, his father and stepmother Jason and Bobbi Berner, Ashland, NE. Brothers Logan Berner, Lincoln, NE, and Mitchell Berner, Ashland, NE.
ASHLAND, NE
1011now.com

Orscheln store in Lincoln to become Bomgaars

SIOUX CITY, IA. (KSNB) - Officials with Bomgaars says the Sioux City, Iowa-based company will become the second largest farm and ranch retailer in the nation based on total store count. This distinction comes after the company acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry deal.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Hazara community, an ethnic group native to Afghanistan gathered today, in front of the state capital building. The group demonstrated in response to a recent terrorist attack-- targeting an all girls high school in Kabul. The area of the attack is dominantly populated...
LINCOLN, NE
waynedailynews.com

Class D1, D2 Playoff Brackets Released

LINCOLN – A field of 32 eight-man football teams have qualified for both the Class D1 and Class D2 playoffs. According to a release from the NSAA, each class will be placed in two, 16-team brackets. The 16 winners from each Class will then be re-seeded 1 through 16 in their respective statewide bracket to be used moving into the second round.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Wildfire north of Columbus closes portion of Highway 81

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters are battling a wildfire near Humphrey as drought conditions continue to swell. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says the fire started north of Highway 81 and moved several miles southeast. The fire came close to several homes but ultimately destroyed only one or...
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man wins $50,000 lottery prize

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man took home a substantial prize after playing the Iowa lottery. The Iowa Lottery says Steve Bartlett of Council Bluffs matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball in the Oct. 5 lottery drawing. Bartlett was only one number away...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy