San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival
SAN DIEGO — This weekend is North Park Rouleur Brewing’s one year anniversary and their tasting room took home the gold for a Belgian style ale. San Diego breweries won 15 medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition presented by the Brewer's Association which included more than 9,900 entries.
100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month
Our biggest free things to in San Diego list contains so much fun you'll wonder how you are able to do this all for free.
San Diegans join together for Walk4Alz at Balboa Park, San Diego neighborhoods
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of San Diegans came together in Balboa Park to walk, and raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's San Diego. Every Oct., people across San Diego join the walk to help make a difference for those living with the disease. A little friendly competition took Saturday's...
Graham Nash Postpones San Diego Show, 10 Other Dates, Due to COVID Outbreak on Tour
Musician Graham Nash is postponing 11 fall concerts, including one scheduled for Saturday evening at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, due to an outbreak of COVID-19. The ailment, found among his touring party according to a statement on his social media pages, forced his hand, said the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. He promised the dates would be rescheduled “as soon as possible.”
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick
If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood
If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
Toasted Gastrobrunch and Sammy’s Dinner Setting Up in Oceanside
All-Day Brunch Joining Sammy’s Pizza Concept at SALT Development
Orphan pups take on baseball nicknames to celebrate the Padres
Orphan pups at the Helen Woodward Animal Center are honoring hometown heroes and celebrating the Padres by taking on baseball nicknames, the organization announced in a press release.
‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista
The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista. Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue. "We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something...
A Halloween Scare: How Inflation is Changing the Holiday in San Diego County
The rising cost of essentials can be scary, especially when it comes to Halloween. From pumpkins to candy, you can expect to pay a lot more this year, but local families have some tricks to deal with the creeping inflation. The U.S. inflation rate rose to 8.2% in September and...
Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas
San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego
Haunted Hotels in San Diego
San Diego’s Boutique Hotel Tower23 Boasts Delicious Coastal Cuisine in Stunning Oceanfront Setting
A hotel like no other! Tower23 is situated in sunny San Diego along the Pacific Boardwalk near lifeguard tower 23 from which it gets its name. This boutique hotel boasts incredible views of the ocean. Whether enjoying a meal from their deliciously fresh costal menu or retiring to one of their decadent suites, guests will have a seaside view of San Diego’s famous coastline.
Adam Sandler in San Diego, CA Dec 4th, 2022 – pre-sale code
New Adam Sandler presale code has finally been listed. During the time limited pre-sale you have got a fantastic window of opportunity to purchase show tickets before the general public 🙂. Now is a great time to order tickets – ahead of they go on sale to the public and...
Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over San Diego County
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to develop Saturday over San Diego County for most of the region, with the peak of the precipitation falling late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to late Saturday for San...
Ramen King Keisuke Secure Next Location in San Diego
Ramen Chain Promises Three Restaurants Coming to the Area
'Mariachi Deputy' wears his Hispanic Heritage with a badge of honor
RAMONA, Calif. — CBS 8 has enjoyed celebrating dozens of stories throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. In this Zevely Zone what better way to end the month-long celebration than meeting San Diego County's singing Mariachi Deputy? San Diego County deputies are sworn in to protect, but their duties also extend into our communities where they serve.
San Diego Moms: Three SoCal Mom Influencers You Need to Follow
If you login to Instagram, you’re likely overwhelmed with the different mom influencers out there. It can be difficult to determine which influencer to follow for recommendations. I’ve scoped social and found three that are worth your follow. Mary Williams @mrs_williamzz. Southern California mom Mary Williams didn’t plan...
Artists create ‘San Diegoose’ mural in Chula Vista
The goose that took the field at Dodgers Stadium during Game 2 between the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers is now making its presence known in the San Diego area.
