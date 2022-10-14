ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

San Diego breweries win 15 medals at Great American Beer Festival

SAN DIEGO — This weekend is North Park Rouleur Brewing’s one year anniversary and their tasting room took home the gold for a Belgian style ale. San Diego breweries won 15 medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colorado, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition presented by the Brewer's Association which included more than 9,900 entries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month

Our biggest free things to in San Diego list contains so much fun you’ll wonder how you are able to do this all for free. You are reading: What to do in san diego today with kids | 100+ Free Things to Do in San Diego with Kids This Month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Graham Nash Postpones San Diego Show, 10 Other Dates, Due to COVID Outbreak on Tour

Musician Graham Nash is postponing 11 fall concerts, including one scheduled for Saturday evening at Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, due to an outbreak of COVID-19. The ailment, found among his touring party according to a statement on his social media pages, forced his hand, said the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. He promised the dates would be rescheduled “as soon as possible.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
SAN MARCOS, CA
Dinh Lee

Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick

If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
SAN DIEGO, CA
missiontimescourier.com

Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood

If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas

San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
US Magazine

San Diego’s Boutique Hotel Tower23 Boasts Delicious Coastal Cuisine in Stunning Oceanfront Setting

A hotel like no other! Tower23 is situated in sunny San Diego along the Pacific Boardwalk near lifeguard tower 23 from which it gets its name. This boutique hotel boasts incredible views of the ocean. Whether enjoying a meal from their deliciously fresh costal menu or retiring to one of their decadent suites, guests will have a seaside view of San Diego’s famous coastline.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tmpresale.com

Adam Sandler in San Diego, CA Dec 4th, 2022 – pre-sale code

New Adam Sandler presale code has finally been listed. During the time limited pre-sale you have got a fantastic window of opportunity to purchase show tickets before the general public 🙂. Now is a great time to order tickets – ahead of they go on sale to the public and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over San Diego County

Rain and thunderstorms were expected to develop Saturday over San Diego County for most of the region, with the peak of the precipitation falling late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to late Saturday for San...
CBS 8

'Mariachi Deputy' wears his Hispanic Heritage with a badge of honor

RAMONA, Calif. — CBS 8 has enjoyed celebrating dozens of stories throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. In this Zevely Zone what better way to end the month-long celebration than meeting San Diego County's singing Mariachi Deputy? San Diego County deputies are sworn in to protect, but their duties also extend into our communities where they serve.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy