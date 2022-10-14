ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Business Insider

Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography

Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, a new book says

Graham snapped at a late Capitol officer's mother over her criticism Trump, a new book says. The moment is described in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's book, Politico said. The book reportedly says Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Shocking footage shows Pelosi and Schumer reacting to Jan. 6 riot in real time

Video footage displayed during the Jan. 6 committee's presentation on Monday showed top Democrats reacting to the violence on Jan. 6 in real time. The roughly seven-minute video mashup, which was mixed with footage of violent rioters storming the Capitol, showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) scrambling behind the scenes as the riot unfolded.
PROTESTS
shefinds

You Won’t Believe What Donald Trump Reportedly Said About Losing The Election: 'We're Never Leaving' The White House

Donald Trump reportedly had a shocking and ridiculous message for his White House aides in 2020, as written in a new book. According to Maggie Haberman, author of upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, the twice-impeached former president allegedly told his staff, “We’re never leaving,” despite infamously losing the electoral and popular votes in the 2020 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says

Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

'It's just horrendous': Terrified Pelosi and top Dems huddled in Capitol office on January 6 and frantically called Trump's cabinet, Virginia Governor and DC cops begging for help, new video shows

Shocking new videos from last year's US Capitol riot show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer frantically calling elected officials and military leaders to get help while lawmakers were hiding in a secure location. The video compilation shows Pelosi calling Virginia Governor Ralph Northam begging for...
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

Pelosi, Schumer and McConnell huddled together in a secure location on January 6, calling Pence and Trump officials to help stop the violence

Congressional leaders huddled together in a secure location on January 6, according to new footage. Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell and others had called Pence and national security officials for more support. The seven-minute clip presented by the January 6 committee showed a rare moment of bipartisan collaboration. Congressional leaders had huddled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Testimony underscores Trump’s desire to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

Testimony and communications from Secret Service agents and former White House officials shared Thursday showed former President Trump was intent on traveling to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol cited the evidence to bolster the case that Trump...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Secret Service Had Tip That Proud Boys Planned to ‘Literally Kill People’ on Jan. 6

The Jan. 6 committee during its hearing on Thursday displayed a tip relayed to the Secret Service by the FBI from a source warning that the Proud Boys planned to “literally kill people” on Jan. 6. “Their plan is to literally kill people,” the tip read. “Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”  The committee dedicated a significant amount of time to establishing the extent that intelligence agencies, including the Secret Service, were aware of potential violence at the Capitol and against lawmakers. In his opening statement, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) indicated that the committee found claims from certain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Trump’s GOP allies blast Jan. 6 panel’s issuing of subpoena

GOP allies of former President Trump are slamming the unanimous Thursday vote by the House Jan. 6, 2021, select committee to subpoena Trump, deriding it as a political tactic ahead of the midterm elections. House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), the third-ranking GOP member in the House, brushed off...
POTUS

