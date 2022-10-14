ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Man found Dead in a Ditch, Killed from Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating a person found dead in a ditch on the eastside by I-70. Saturday night, around 8:15p.m., police were called to the area of E. 21st St. and Shoreland Dr, by Lakeside Elementary School and Warren Central Highschool. When they arrived, they found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Two men killed in separate Indianapolis shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. On Saturday, officers responded to the report of a person down around 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of E. 21st Street. Officers found the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

13-year-old girl taken into custody in connection with overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating two separate overnight shootings, including one in which a 13-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 11100 block of Waterfield Place on the northeast side in response to a shooting. Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot dead in ditch on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a […]
WTHR

Man dead after shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the city's west side. Police responded to a report of a person shot Oct. 16 in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near North High School Road, around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person fatally shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a person on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person shot on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man dies after Friday night shooting on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after he was shot Friday night in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 4500 block of E. Washington Street around 9 p.m. and found the man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Man Killed on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis in a neighborhood. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East 33rd and North Denny streets. That’s southeast of the intersection of East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies after car crashes into near northeast side backyard

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday afternoon after his car drove off Interstate 70 and crashed into a backyard on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. EMS was called around 1:30 p.m. to the I-70 and Keystone exchange for a “serious crash in the backyard of a residence,” state police said. Witnesses who called 911 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dies in motorcycle crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man who died Wednesday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle on the near south side of Indianapolis. Larry Dale Lynch, 67, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Raymond Street at 1 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Wayne Township crews battle apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Wayne Township firefighters were called to the Center Point Apartments just off North Eagle Creek Parkway near I-465 and West 38th Street for an overnight fire in the clubhouse. Right now it's unclear how the fire started. Investigators will be working Saturday to determine a cause. No...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3rd of 4 suspects in 2020 Brownsburg student's death sentenced

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday afternoon for his role in a Brownsburg student's murder in 2020. The latest sentence was handed down just days after the second of four suspects was sentenced. A judge sentenced Tyreontay Jackson to 143 years at the Indiana Department...
BROWNSBURG, IN

