beckershospitalreview.com
5 Strategies for Health System Growth in a Volatile Environment
Healthcare was built for stability, so it often fails to keep up with change—especially the volatility and uncertainty facing the industry today. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced providers to respond to day-to-day needs, sparking more workforce shortages and burnout, payers, private equity firms, new entrants, and other innovators invested in digital health, primary care, and additional network growth strategies – not just to close gaps in care but to meet heightened consumer expectations.
65% of hospitals have published 'robust' negotiated rates, report says
Health technology company Turquoise Health published its first "Price Transparency Impact Report" Oct. 18, which found that nearly 5,000 hospitals and 80 insurance carriers have posted negotiated rates. The report tracks the healthcare industry's progress to date on price transparency compliance and provides a road map of achieving industry wide...
Unlike labor costs and inflation, the revenue cycle is more controllable for health systems
Hospitals and health systems nationwide face difficult financial conditions. Margins are down, labor expenses continue to rise and CARES Act funding is drying up. To drive margin improvements and reduce administrative expenses, many organizations are striving to implement an end-to-end revenue management plan. At Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health...
KLAS Research/Bain report on health IT spending: 7 things to know
Healthcare providers are doubling down on software investments as they emerge from the pandemic, focusing on revenue cycle management, patient intake and cybersecurity, according to an Oct. 17 report from KLAS Research and Bain & Co. Here are seven other things to know from the report:. 1. Forty-five percent of...
Why big health systems are moving to Epic
Two large health systems — Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare and Houston-based Memorial Hermann — recently switched their EHRs from Oracle Cerner to Epic, continuing a trend of bigger hospital groups moving to the Verona, Wis.-based software giant. Several health system CIOs and other IT leaders told Becker's the reasons...
Amazon releases healthcare compliance accelerator
Amazon Web Services launched a new healthcare-specific accelerator aimed at reducing the effort and complexity involved in supporting healthcare compliance efforts. The Landing Zone Accelerator for Healthcare is a set of configuration files across more than 35 AWS services and features that help healthcare organizations manage and govern a multiaccount environment, according to an Oct. 14 press release from Amazon.
Allina Health spins off hospital-at-home company with $20M investment
Minneapolis-based Allina Health has launched hospital-at-home company Inbound Health with a $20 million investment. The spinoff firm will offer acute- or skilled-nursing care in the home through such services as in-home nursing and therapy, virtual visits with hospitalists and geriatricians, and biometric monitoring. Allina Health led the investment with Flare Capital Partners.
FTC opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University, Crouse Health System merger
The Federal Trade Commission staff opposes SUNY Upstate Medical University and Crouse Health System's request to grant a certificate of public advantage. The request could shield the merger from antitrust laws and lead to higher healthcare costs, lower quality and less access to care, and depressed wages for area hospital workers, according to an Oct. 14 news release from the Federal Trade Commission.
HRSA: AbbVie, Amgen violating 340B program
The Health Resources and Services Administration sent letters to drugmakers AbbVie and Amgen on Oct. 17 warning that they are in violation of a federal program by overcharging drug sales. The HRSA, an HHS subagency, said the companies are surpassing the ceiling prices for drugs dictated by the 340B statute,...
Proactive discharge planning for more efficient patient flow: reduce “avoidable” days through actionable data
As the physicians, nurses, staff, and patient caregivers involved know all too well, inpatient discharge planning is critical to minimizing length of stay (LOS) and supporting the patient care journey. The process, however, is complex. Staffing shortages, fluctuating inpatient capacity, and economic pressures have complicated it even further. Hospital personnel...
6 health systems affected by Kaye-Smiths vendor breach
Six health systems have reported that some of their patient and employee data has been compromised due to a ransomware attack against third-party printing vendor Kaye-Smith. In June, Kaye-Smith learned that an unauthorized individual had gained access to information in its systems. The vendor, which provides billing services to multiple health systems across the country, also found that the breached information included patient and employee data from some of the health systems it serves.
Mayo Clinic to launch digital health journal
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will launch a new Mayo Clinic Proceedings expansion journal focused on digital transformation that is reshaping healthcare. The first issue of the journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, is set to be published in 2023, according to an Oct. 17 press release shared with Becker's. The...
Oracle touts plans to modernize its EHR system
Oracle Cerner is adding new product offerings to its EHR system with the aim of working to modernize the electronic health record and build a more open and more connected cloud-enabled platform. "Care today is rushed, impersonal, reactive, and transactional, and now is our time to make healthcare better for...
Medtronic heartware devices: 2 updates
Medtronic, a medtech company based in Ireland, reported two recent updates to its heart devices:. 1. Medtronic wins 1st FDA approval for conduction system pacing. The FDA awarded Medtronic the first and only approval for a conduction system pacing device with an extended label Oct. 17. The conduction system pacing...
Retaining staff, efficiency levels top of mind for hospital leaders: Kaufman Hall
Hospital and health system leaders are rolling out various measures to retain staff as workforce challenges continue to hinder organizational performance, according to a new report from Kaufman Hall. The report, released Oct. 18, examines the performance improvement and cost transformation efforts of hospitals and health systems. It found that...
Cedars-Sinai joins $31M investment for firm aiming to treat muscular dystrophy, cancer
Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai joined a $31 million funding round for Vita Therapeutics, a company that uses genetics to develop new cellular therapies to treat muscular dystrophy and cancer. The investment will be used to advance new treatments for limb-girdle and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, the company said. The series B funding...
Cancer vaccine could be ready by 2030, BioNTech founders say
Personalized cancer vaccines are a few years away from regulators' approval and being available for the public, BioNTech co-founders Uğur Şahin, MD, PhD, and Özlem Türeci, MD, told the BBC Oct. 16. Dr. Şahin and Dr. Türeci, who teamed up with Pfizer early in the COVID-19...
COVID-19 tied to worse outcomes for trauma patients, even if asymptomatic
Even when asymptomatic, trauma patients with COVID-19 may be at greater risk of complications compared to those without the infection, according to new research from LAC+USC Medical Center in Los Angeles. Researchers analyzed the outcomes of 185 asymptomatic COVID-19-positive patients and 554 COVID-19-negative patients admitted to the medical center for...
Medicare Oncology Care Model doesn't deter novel cancer treatments, study finds
A JAMA Network Open study found participating in Medicare's Oncology Care Model was not associated with decreased prescribing of novel cancer therapies. Medicare's Oncology Care Model was implemented in 2016 as an alternative payment model that tied performance-based payments to cost and quality goals for oncology practices. Many were concerned the model would potentially disincentivize oncologists from prescribing novel therapies.
Beyond denials: seeing the bigger picture to increase payment
To reduce denials, providers have traditionally focused on specific tactics instead of an overall organizational strategy to decrease denials and increase revenue. During an executive roundtable at Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, Jay Ahlmer, president of Versalus Health, discussed the new approach of an aligned focused payment improvement strategy instead of today's department-level initiatives.
