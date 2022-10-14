Keifer's will break ground on new restaurant next week in Madison

The newest Keifer’s location in Madison will break ground at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Highland Colony Parkway, adjacent to the St. Dominic's medical facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church.

"Of course, we're very excited they have chosen to come to Madison," said Kianca Guyton, Madison's community development director. "They are a pillar in Jackson — a restaurant that we all know and recognize, a restaurant that we have patronized and love."

The city rezones the property from a restricted commercial district (C-1) to a general commercial district (C-2) to allow Kiefer's to build.

C-1 would only allow for a restaurant if it were inside an office building.

The original Kiefer's, located at 710 Poplar Blvd., in Jackson, opened in 1980 with a menu featuring Greek-style wraps and salads. In addition to its famous gyro, the restaurant is known for its feta dressing, also sold by the bottle.

"It will be as close of a replica to the site in Jackson as possible,” said Keith Kent, vice president of Reunion, who helps represent Keifer’s. "The kitchen size will be a little bit larger to help keep up with the demand.”

Despite supply chain issues, Kent said he believes construction will take about 12 months to complete. Based on that, construction could be completed as early as the Fall of 2023.

Kent said that some items that would be needed for the restaurant, like coolers, are taking 10-12 months for delivery from the order date.

"There has been such an ask and a demand for another location of Kiefer's that (the owners) finally said let's take a look at Madison," Kent said. "So, we have really been working on this for 2 or 2 ½ years and going through the process. We are excited and believe everyone will enjoy it."

The original Belhaven neighborhood location in Jackson will remain open.

There is another Keifer’s location in Downtown Jackson at 120 Congress Street. However, while owned within the family, it is owned separately. They only share a name.

