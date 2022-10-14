Read full article on original website
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
Shrimp Tacos At Mobil Station Are A Local FavoriteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina Howell
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Got Into It With Jaden McDaniels In Timberwolves Game
A frustrated Brodie lashed out.
Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green's Apology For Punch
Jordan Poole has nothing left to say about the incident.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
The Los Angeles Lakers are under fire right now following a painful and shocking loss to the Sacramento Kings in their preseason finale Friday night. The Lakers tried to get the second win of the preseason and end the undefeated run of the Kings, but none of that happened. They...
Gameday live: Anthony Davis ruled out vs. Kings; Russell Westbrook’s odd fit with Lakers
The Kings could welcome back Keegan Murray and Richaun Holmes while people question Russell Westbrook’s fit with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player
The Clippers have both signed and waived a player today.
Los Angeles Lakers already dealing with the injury bug once again
Darvin Ham and the Los Angeles Lakers are going all-in on their new-look roster in a chance to get LeBron James the pieces he needs to contend for his fifth championship. Names like Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, the latter of whom will back up Patrick Beverley, are integral to this concept.
NBC Sports
Delly, Okpala, Moneke make Kings' opening night roster
The Kings' opening night roster for the 2022-23 NBA season is set. On Saturday, the Kings announced who would be on the squad for their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Forwards KZ Okpala, Chima Moneke and guard Matthew Dellavedova made the cut...
Lakers Rumors: Are Russell Westbrook's L.A. Days Still Numbered?
Could Westbrook's ill-fated stint with his hometown team be coming to an end during the regular season?
Yardbarker
NBA Preseason: Mavs End on High Note vs. Jazz; Lakers Blown Out By Kings
Despite having some things to iron out on the court, the Dallas Mavericks are heading into the regular on a high note after their preseason finale on Friday night. The Los Angeles Lakers? Well … preseason or not, they don’t look like a team that’s poised to do much in the stacked Western Conference.
Lakers News: Anthony "Street Clothes" Davis Back In Street Clothes Tonight
AD will miss the Lakers' preseason finale.
FOX Sports
Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
Yardbarker
Sacramento Kings Demolish Shorthanded Lakers In Preseason Conclusion
After your Los Angeles Lakers opted to move their priciest player to the bench, they suffered the karmic consequences, falling in embarrassing fashion to the Sacramento Kings for the second time this preseason, 133-86. L.A. wrapped up its preseason with a 1-5 record. Darvin Ham experimented with his sixth starting...
Why Lakers fans should definitely be panicking after the preseason
The Los Angeles Lakers finished up preseason play with a 1-5 record that did not inspire much confidence in the fanbase. However, at the end of the day, preseason games ultimately do not matter and there certainly are fans who are still looking at the bright side of things. While...
