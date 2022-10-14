ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Woman’s Club unveils plaque recognizing it as a noteworthy historic building

By Robert Price
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cS7z_0iYJHmGj00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’ve long known about the handsome, distinctive building on 18th Street that’s been the headquarters of the Woman’s Club of Bakersfield for more than a century. Now the National Historic Registry knows as well.

Bakersfield doesn’t always do a good job of honoring its history but Thursday was not one of those days. A historic downtown building – the Woman’s Club – has been accorded special recognition – placement on the National Registry of Historic Places.

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

A plaque commemorating that designation was unveiled outside the century-old building. Woman’s Club President Beano Cameron has worked for months to make it happen.

“It means those behind us will have to preserve this building as it is,” she said. “They cannot change it – change the integrity of this building, and I think that’s most important – that we always preserve this history in our community.”

The headquarters of the century-old community service organization at 18th and D streets was designed in 1919 by architect Charles Biggar – who chose Italian Renaissance for its design. Two of Biggar’s grandsons, Bruce and Jeff Biggar, were in attendance.

“All of the buildings that he designed that I’m aware of have withstood the 1952 earthquake,” Bruce Biggar said. “The Building A at Kern Medical Center, all the buildings including Harvey Auditorium, the Bakersfield Californian building. There are so many buildings that he did that are just amazing and awesome.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The Woman’s Club helps out in many ways, including –  just a few of their undertakings – women’s recovery programs, Ronald McDonald House and scholarships for high school seniors. The Club — which funds its charitable activities in part by renting out its hall – still has a healthy roster of members, young and old – so it’s not disappearing anytime soon. And neither is its historic, federally recognized building.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Families enjoy fall traditions in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fall is here and this weekend many beloved local events are back in Kern County. Fall brings a big handful of fun events for the whole family to enjoy. Carving pumpkins is a popular event and this weekend kids and their parents picked their very own personal pumpkins. Many of them […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wine Women & Shoes fundraiser benefits League of Dreams

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The League of Dreams hosted its second annual Wine Women and Shoes event Saturday. A group of 38 men from across Kern County competed for the coveted King of Sole crown — a title they earn by personally raising funds for the League of Dreams. The 2021 King of Sole, Raymond […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CSUB announces 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees

The CSUB Alumni Association will welcome four outstanding graduates to the Alumni Hall of Fame for their advocacy on behalf of crime victims, dedication to the law, soaring musical gifts and commitment to the healthcare of vulnerable families. This year’s inductees are Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, U.S. Federal...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

‘It’s fall y’all’: celebrate Halloween around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you are wondering what to do during this Halloween season here is a list of events and activities you can do during the month of October. Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch The Banducci’s Family Pumpkin Patch opened Oct. 3 and will be running until Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The pumpkin […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home

TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint. Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Expect temperatures in the 80s this week, 70s in the mountains

Sunday’s afternoon high was 78 degrees — something we haven’t seen in 120 days! Bakersfield’s last day with highs in the 70s was June 18. We are seeing clear skies and a cool air mass settling into Central California which is providing our area with seasonal averages again today, so that means a forecast high […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

New Vans store coming to the Outlets at Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new Vans Store is coming to the Outlets at Tejon at the end of November. The 48-hundred-square-foot store will be located between Journey’s and Hot Topic. Outlet officials said the store will offer clearance rates on Vans’ classics, apparel and accessories.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing man with paraplegia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man with paraplegia who was last seen Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for James Edward Hunter, 58. He was last seen Oct. 14 at Valley Convalescent Hospital just after 1:30 p.m., officials said. Hunter has paraplegia, uses a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School. Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy