Southwick, MA

Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Providence Bruins, 4-3, at home

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) erased one-goal deficits on three separate occasions, but the Providence Bruins (2-0-0-0) held on for a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center. Power plays would have a handprint on this contest, and it began with Providence rookie Georgii Merkulov capitalizing on...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
UMass football struggles offensively in 34-7 loss to Buffalo (31 photos)

AMHERST — UMass football’s offense struggled at home against Buffalo, totaling a season-low 220 yards in its 34-7 loss Saturday afternoon. Garrett Dzuro started his second straight game at quarterback for the Minutemen (1-6). He missed the second half of last week’s game with a leg injury and his availability for Saturday’s game was in question.
AMHERST, MA
Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College host national conference on Puerto Rico and its people

HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College are hosting a weekend-long national conference on Puerto Rico and its diaspora on the mainland. The interdisciplinary conference is sponsored by the Puerto Rican Studies Association and has attracted scholars from across the country for a series of workshops...
HOLYOKE, MA
Hampden Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race raises record $110,000 to fight domestic violence

HOLYOKE – Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi couldn’t have come up with a better present for his 50th birthday than the $110,000 check he held in his hand. As he humbly accepted birthday greetings from a staff member, Cocchi said the day was more about ensuring the victims of domestic abuse are safe and have an opportunity to live happy lives, and he was proud that was the case.
HOLYOKE, MA
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit

WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
WESTFIELD, MA
Car smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester

People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
WORCESTER, MA
Springfield, MA
