Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Thomas Wadas scores late penalty as No. 2 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 1 Belchertown
BELCHERTOWN —After falling to Belchertown earlier this year, No. 2 Ludlow boys soccer returned the favor against the No. 1 Orioles in a 1-0 victory on Sunday.
No. 7 Hampshire, Pittsfield girls soccer go scoreless in second half, tie 1-1 behind strong defense
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Pittsfield girls soccer battled its way to a 1-1 tie with No. 7 Hampshire Saturday to notch its third tie in the last five games.
No. 12 Lee football holds off No. 16 Easthampton, 16-14
NORTHAMPTON – The game between the No. 16 Easthampton football team and No. 12 Lee had all of the makings a close battle Saturday — and that is exactly what happened.
Isaiah Kozub returns to action as No. 5 Minnechaug football defeats No. 2 Westfield
WILBRAHAM – The return of Isaiah Kozub and strong contributions from his fellow seniors gave the No. 5 Minnechaug football team a 36-7 win over No. 2 Westfield Friday night.
Evan Villalongo’s game-ending interception seals victory for No. 9 West Springfield football, as Terriers defeat No. 7 Agawam 14-13
AGAWAM - With the win at the tip of its fingertips, No. 9 West Springfield set out to stop No. 7 Agawam on its final drive of the game, and Evan Villalongo made sure to deliver.
Six takeaways from Week 6: No. 5 Minnechaug football back on track, No. 4 Northampton emerges as title contender & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Last-second wins, special teams touchdowns and an upset highlighted Friday night’s slate of high school football games.
No. 1 Central’s dominant season continues with win over No. 13 Chicopee Comp
SPRINGFIELD – No. 1 Central is one of the premier football teams in Massachusetts and it showed why in its overwhelming, 68-6, victory over No. 13 Chicopee Comp Friday.
Minnechaug football scores 36 unanswered points to defeat Westfield, 36-7
WILBRAHAM – The Westfield High School football team had a productive drive early in the first quarter of a marquee matchup with host Minnechaug. Unfortunately for the Bombers, the Falcons responded with 36 unanswered points en route to a 36-7 victory Friday night. Minnechaug running back Isaiah Kozub returned...
Springfield Thunderbirds fall to Providence Bruins, 4-3, at home
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) erased one-goal deficits on three separate occasions, but the Providence Bruins (2-0-0-0) held on for a 4-3 win on Sunday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center. Power plays would have a handprint on this contest, and it began with Providence rookie Georgii Merkulov capitalizing on...
Thunderbirds raise Eastern Conference title banner, fall to Bridgeport in home opener (31 photos)
SPRINGFIELD - As the Springfield Thunderbirds took the ice, decked out in their sleek-white uniforms, the arena erupted in cheers. As each team member skated to the blue line, standing together as one, Springfield watched as the Eastern Conference Championship Banner was lifted inside the MassMutual Center. Yet, despite playing...
UMass football struggles offensively in 34-7 loss to Buffalo (31 photos)
AMHERST — UMass football’s offense struggled at home against Buffalo, totaling a season-low 220 yards in its 34-7 loss Saturday afternoon. Garrett Dzuro started his second straight game at quarterback for the Minutemen (1-6). He missed the second half of last week’s game with a leg injury and his availability for Saturday’s game was in question.
High School sophomore again seeking donations for goodie bags for troops
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School sophomore Jillian Battles is continuing her commitment to community service through a donation drive that she has undertaken to fill 800 bags with needed items and goodies for the troops. The drive will continue through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. She is well underway with...
Southwick campus will close to the public during school hours starting Monday
SOUTHWICK — Officials said that starting Monday, the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District’s campus will be completely closed to the public during school hours. STGRSD Superintendent Jennifer Willard cited student safety as the main reason for the decision to ban outsiders from the campus while classes are in session....
Barnes 104th Fighter Wing in Westfield alerts community of upcoming nighttime training flights
WESTFIELD - The Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Wing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport is alerting the community that the base will be conducting nighttime training exercises starting Monday and continuing through Oct. 23. According to base officials, the night training allows pilots to stay current with mandatory Air Force...
Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College host national conference on Puerto Rico and its people
HOLYOKE – Holyoke Community College and Springfield Technical Community College are hosting a weekend-long national conference on Puerto Rico and its diaspora on the mainland. The interdisciplinary conference is sponsored by the Puerto Rican Studies Association and has attracted scholars from across the country for a series of workshops...
Very high speed played role in Honey Dew Donuts crash in Worcester, initial investigation shows
Very high Speed was a factor in a crash Thursday night that ended with a Honda Civic inside the Honey Dew Donuts on Gold Star Boulevard surrounded by glass and debris, according to a preliminary investigation by Worcester police. The driver lost control of his car and hydroplaned, according to...
Trout Unlimited hails Deerfield River dam pact for protection of brown trout spawning grounds
FLORIDA — More water will soon flow through the Fife Brook Dam on the Deerfield River in winter for the benefit of spawning brown trout, the Deerfield River Watershed Chapter of Trout Unlimited announced. In late 2025 or early 2026, the winter minimum flow at Fife Brook Dam will...
Hampden Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K race raises record $110,000 to fight domestic violence
HOLYOKE – Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi couldn’t have come up with a better present for his 50th birthday than the $110,000 check he held in his hand. As he humbly accepted birthday greetings from a staff member, Cocchi said the day was more about ensuring the victims of domestic abuse are safe and have an opportunity to live happy lives, and he was proud that was the case.
PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit
WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
Car smashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester
People in Worcester looking for fresh doughnuts on Friday morning had to look beyond Gold Star Blvd. after a car crashed through the Honey Dew Donut building late Thursday night. WCVB reported that the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, and that the driver was taken to the...
