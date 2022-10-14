HOLYOKE – Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi couldn’t have come up with a better present for his 50th birthday than the $110,000 check he held in his hand. As he humbly accepted birthday greetings from a staff member, Cocchi said the day was more about ensuring the victims of domestic abuse are safe and have an opportunity to live happy lives, and he was proud that was the case.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO