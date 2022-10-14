ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Elizabeth City Middle School student dies at hospital after suffering medical emergency

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A middle school student in Elizabeth City died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency.

According to officials from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, administrators at Elizabeth City Middle School called EMS Thursday afternoon regarding the student experiencing a medical emergency.

School officials say the student later died after arriving at a local hospital.

No further information has been released.

