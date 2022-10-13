Utah State University bid a fond farewell this week to “A Restless Spell” — a temporary sculpture crafted from willows located outside of the Merrill-Cazier Library. “This week we said goodbye to ‘A Restless Spell,’” read a tweet from USU on Friday. “It was designed to last about two years, before it eroded and fell apart, and we were fortunate to have an extra two years with it.”

