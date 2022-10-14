Read full article on original website
So who exactly is in charge of the country?
AFTER the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
How savers were rescued by might of the markets
IT WAS swift, brutal and effective. And it shows you where power lies in the world. The financial markets decided that UK economic policy had to change, for they would not finance the increased borrowing Liz Truss’s Government proposed at any acceptable interest rate. So they made her change it. They also forced her to sack her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and perhaps - who knows? - will, in effect, end her premiership too.
How much more can she (and the rest of us) take?
HER first 38 days in office have proved some of the most shambolic in British political history. But yesterday - Liz Truss’s 39th day in Downing Street - saw the chaos, confusion and flip-flopping reach extraordinary new extremes. To the astonishment of Westminster and beyond, she abandoned her flagship...
Liz should be on Strictly with all these about-turns!
THIS month will forever stick in my mind as U-turn October. The month when Liz Truss’s haphazard and ailing Government lost its nerve and rowed back on most of the key measures in its September mini-Budget. Bold initiatives that we were told at the time by Chancellor of the...
The real problem with the Tories? They are still so hung up on Maggie
THERE is a part of me that feels rather sorry for Liz Truss. Not in the sense that she’s being unfairly criticised for her mistakes - on that front I have zero sympathy for her. She wanted this job, she knew what she was taking on, she made all those silly promises and stupid decisions, she refused to listen to anyone sensible, she surrounded herself with third-raters and she threw Kwasi Kwarteng under a bus for implementing her own policies.
EU ministers warn Iran of new sanctions over Ukraine war
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Some European Union foreign ministers on Monday called for new sanctions against Iran if Tehran's involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine is proven.
Republicans criticize Inflation Reduction Act but offer no alternatives
A recent guest column argued that the Inflation Reduction Act shows the left's disconnect with the priorities of the American people. The writer maintains this act is merely a political ploy to push through environmental protection, with no impact on inflation. What are the facts? The purpose of the Inflation...
Indulgent infighting could topple Tories
WHO is in control of the listing ship that is the Tory Party as it heads for the political rocks? Yesterday the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, insisted beleaguered Liz Truss was still firmly on the bridge. But that’s hard to square with him finishing the job of ripping up her...
Biden breaks with protocol to pan Truss tax plans
JOE Biden has broken with diplomatic protocol to deliver a withering assessment of Liz Truss’s economic plans. The US President labelled the recent mini-Budget, much of which is now being undone, a ‘mistake’ and said the outcome was ‘predictable’. In the controversial intervention, Mr Biden...
If things don’t change - and lightning fast - the day will come for the grown-ups in the Tory party to take charge...
THE day after Tory MPs ousted Boris Johnson from Downing Street, this newspaper asked on its front page: ‘What the hell have they done?’. Never has this despairing question seemed more prescient and more relevant than it is this morning. For months the Mail had argued that getting rid...
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
Game, set and match to the Blob
LIZ TRUSS yesterday attempted to restore her Government’s credibility with the financial markets by sacking her hapless Chancellor and binning another big bit of her disastrous mini-Budget. The Prime Minister can claim to have partially succeeded in her aim, at least for a couple of weeks. But she paid...
Recession looms as UK is compared to Greece
THE crisis facing Liz Truss and her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt deepened as a respected forecaster reversed predictions that the UK economy would grow next year. And a former Bank of England deputy governor piled on the pressure by saying the UK was financially ‘looking more like Italy and Greece’ after the bout of turmoil on financial markets sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
Plot to topple Truss this week
TORY MPs will try to oust Liz Truss this week, despite Downing Street warning that it could trigger a general election. Mutinous backbench MPs are pressing Tory shop steward Sir Graham Brady to tell the Prime Minister her time is up, or change party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership.
Fears of influence on our universities
DOZENS of Chinese nationals are working at UK universities on sensitive projects that could aid Beijing’s plans for military domination, a report warns today. The Civitas think-tank claims to have identified more than 60 individuals from top Chinese defence firms or universities linked to the People’s Liberation Army who have carried out research on campuses here in the past 18 months.
Mini quits UK for China
PRODUCTION of the electric Mini is being moved from the UK to China in another blow to Britain’s ambitions to build a green car-making industry. Mini’s German owner BMW makes 40,000 of the vehicles a year at its Cowley factory on the outskirts of Oxford, the historic home of the brand. But production will end next year, according to The Times. Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini, said it was because the Cowley plant was running inefficiently by having to produce electric and petrol cars on the same assembly line.
