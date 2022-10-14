Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Do your weekly shop with friends and benefit from bulk-buy bargains
BIG organisations manage to bring down costs by using their buying power to demand lower prices. And we can do this, too, by grouping together with friends, family and neighbours to bulk-buy everyday staples and beat down the price per unit. It’s expensive to buy in bulk on your own,...
Andrea Iervolino Lists TaTaTu On Euronext; Gravitas Ventures Nabs ‘Shut Eye’; Attendance at Rome’s MIA Market Grows By 20%; Red Sea Film Festival Unveils First Titles – Global Briefs
Andrea Iervolino’s Social Media App TaTaTu Lists On Euronext Italian producer Andrea Iervolino’s social media and entertainment App TaTaTu has announced its intention to list on Euronext Growth Paris as of October 19. The innovative social media platform, which launched in 2018, rewards users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform with TTU Coins. “We are embarking on a crucial and exciting phase of our development,” said TaTaTu founder and CEO Iervolino. “The listing on Euronext Growth Paris will contribute to increase TaTaTu’s visibility worldwide and will enhance our access to capital markets as we implement our...
mailplus.co.uk
How savers were rescued by might of the markets
IT WAS swift, brutal and effective. And it shows you where power lies in the world. The financial markets decided that UK economic policy had to change, for they would not finance the increased borrowing Liz Truss’s Government proposed at any acceptable interest rate. So they made her change it. They also forced her to sack her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, and perhaps - who knows? - will, in effect, end her premiership too.
mailplus.co.uk
Why your Halloween pumpkin may be a bit squashed this year
FAMILIES face Halloween with smaller pumpkins than usual - after a frightening harvest for UK farmers. The summer heatwave and drought has reduced crops from around 15million to as few as ten million, experts say. Shoppers will also find that the squash is up to 30 per cent smaller this...
mailplus.co.uk
Has a Chinese police network taken hold in Britain’s High Streets?
WEAVING through crowds to the hypnotic timbre of ceremonial drumming, brightly-coloured Chinese lion dancers descended on Glasgow last month to mark the ancient Chinese ‘Moon Festival’. Celebrating the autumn harvest, when the full moon is brightest, Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren welcomed guest of honour Hou Danna, China’s...
mailplus.co.uk
Just how low are supplies and how long will this last?
A :NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) likes to have six days of blood supplies on hand. But early last week, England’s stock of O negative (O-) blood fell to less than two days’ worth. Stocks of O+ blood fell almost as low. As the supplies, which are perishable,...
mailplus.co.uk
The middle-class eco-vandal who admits using lentils to deflate the tyres of 10 SUVs a night
A SMALL, female figure emerges from the shadows in the fading light and crouches beside a parked car. She swiftly takes a rucksack from her back, removes something from within and turns her attention to the wheel in front of her. Less than a minute passes before she moves towards the back of the vehicle, repeats the process and disappears.
CARS・
mailplus.co.uk
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
mailplus.co.uk
Mini quits UK for China
PRODUCTION of the electric Mini is being moved from the UK to China in another blow to Britain’s ambitions to build a green car-making industry. Mini’s German owner BMW makes 40,000 of the vehicles a year at its Cowley factory on the outskirts of Oxford, the historic home of the brand. But production will end next year, according to The Times. Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini, said it was because the Cowley plant was running inefficiently by having to produce electric and petrol cars on the same assembly line.
mailplus.co.uk
Recession looms as UK is compared to Greece
THE crisis facing Liz Truss and her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt deepened as a respected forecaster reversed predictions that the UK economy would grow next year. And a former Bank of England deputy governor piled on the pressure by saying the UK was financially ‘looking more like Italy and Greece’ after the bout of turmoil on financial markets sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
mailplus.co.uk
When HM missed LBJ
QUESTION Queen Elizabeth met every U.S. president during her reign except Lyndon B. Johnson. Was there a reason for this?. IT WAS a mixture of politics and scheduling. LBJ rarely visited Europe during his presidency (1963-69), which began after the assassination of JFK. He concentrated on Asia and Australasia in...
mailplus.co.uk
Still milking it! Fury as Fortnum vandals hit top stores yet again
VEGAN extremists launched fresh attacks at upmarket grocery stores yesterday, grabbing milk off the shelves and pouring it over the floor and on meat counters. Fresh-faced activists from eco-group Animal Rebellion targeted Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, Whole Foods, Waitrose and M&S stores, calling for a ‘plant-based future’. It...
mailplus.co.uk
Biden breaks with protocol to pan Truss tax plans
JOE Biden has broken with diplomatic protocol to deliver a withering assessment of Liz Truss’s economic plans. The US President labelled the recent mini-Budget, much of which is now being undone, a ‘mistake’ and said the outcome was ‘predictable’. In the controversial intervention, Mr Biden...
mailplus.co.uk
Couple sue over £1.2m ‘exploding’ eco-home
A PSYCHOLOGIST who spent £1.2 million building an eco-house where she could meditate is suing over ‘exploding’ glass panels and a list of defects which drove her ‘almost mad’. Brenda Vainker and her lawyer husband Francois are suing the house’s builders and architects, claiming the...
LAW・
Comments / 0