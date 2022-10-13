ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

James Kennedy Calls Ex Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz’s Friendship ‘Weird’: She Is ‘Homey-Hopping’ After Our Split

A plot twist. James Kennedy broke his silence on Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz‘s hookup — and weighed in on how it affected the Vanderpump Rules cast during season 10. “It was weird. But honestly, I’m living my life, and everyone gets to live theirs,” Kennedy, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, October 15. “I mean, Raquel was like flirting with Peter [Madrigal]. Like, she had her tongue down Peter’s throat during my See You Next Tuesday party [during] the first week [of filming].”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Raquel Leviss Reveals She Isn’t on the ‘Best Terms’ With Katie Maloney After Tom Schwartz Hookup: ‘I’m Just Keeping My Distance’

A cast divided. While playing coy about her hookup with Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss hinted that her friendship with Katie Maloney was going through a rough patch after filming season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. "[We are] not on the best terms. I can't speak for her, but I'm just keeping my distance and letting her […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Says She’s ‘Trying to Be the Bigger Person’ Amid Joe Gorga Feud, Reveals the Last Time They Spoke

Staying civil. Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, revealed how she’s handling her mom’s feud with uncle Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga. “I'm just also trying to be the bigger person,” Gia, 21, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, while attending BravoCon 2022, confirming that the estrangement has been hard on […]
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
ALABAMA STATE
bravotv.com

Naomie Olindo's "New Man" Has a Southern Charm Connection

The Southern Charm cast member teased a new relationship at BravoCon 2022 — and Shep Rose knows who he is. During the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion, Naomie Olindo was asked by host Andy Cohen if she and Whitney Sudler-Smith were still “dating,” Naomie confirmed they were not, but that they were "still great friends."
Us Weekly

‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Star Cheyenne Floyd’s Husband Zach Davis Sentenced to Jail 2 Weeks After Wedding

Two weeks after marrying Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to a DUI charge in 2020. The California native, 31, was sentenced to 120 days in Los Angeles County Jail and 60 months of probation, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12. Davis, who is also required to participate in an alcohol education program, will have to report to jail by November 1. The sentencing is based on his 2020 DUI charge, in which he “pled guilty to driving while blood alcohol count Is .08 or above,” the legal papers state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Footage Debuts At BravoCon: See 1st Look At ‘RHONJ’ Special

While The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will have to wait a week after the Season 13 finale to see all the footage from Teresa Giudice’s extravagant summer wedding to Luis Ruelas, BravoCon 2022 dropped an exclusive teaser of the nuptials during the Jersey Ladies & Their Men panel on day 2 of the event, which took place on Saturday, Oct, 15 in New York City. Of course, Teresa’s viral wedding hairdo makes the cut, but the video is jampacked with even more over-the-top opulence, as seen below!
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Throws A Drink At Joe Gorga At BravoCon: Watch

Jennifer Aydin threw a drink at Joe Gorga when the Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars came face-to-face at BravoCon in New York City. A Twitter video shared by a fan account shows Jennifer, who is wearing pink, throwing a drink at Melissa Gorga‘s husband. Joe wipes off his black suit right after, as Jennifer can be heard yelling at him off-camera. A second video shows Melissa sarcastically waving goodbye to someone (presumably Jennifer) as the commotion between all the Bravo stars continues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
102.5 The Bone

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck walk red carpet for 1st time since wedding

SAN MARINO, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly walked the red carpet together for the first time since their wedding. According to “Entertainment Tonight” and People magazine, the newlyweds – who exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in July and celebrated with loved ones a month later at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate – attended Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 runway show Thursday in San Marino, California.
SAN MARINO, CA
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Ash Naeck Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Girlfriend Tina Sardellis

Growing their family! 90 Day Fiancé alum Ash Naeck has just welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Tina Sardellis. The couple announced the news on October 17 via Instagram with a photo of Tina holding their newborn in a hospital bed with the proud papa posing beside them. “Thanks to all the wonderful staff who made this amazing experience so easy and exciting,” they wrote. “Bubs is finally here.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy