Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Address Split Speculation
There’s nothing to it! Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval shut down split speculation ahead of season 10. Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that she and Sandoval, 39, are “fine” despite breakup rumors swirling after more than eight years together. “You know what's funny, though? I was just saying […]
James Kennedy Calls Ex Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz’s Friendship ‘Weird’: She Is ‘Homey-Hopping’ After Our Split
A plot twist. James Kennedy broke his silence on Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz‘s hookup — and weighed in on how it affected the Vanderpump Rules cast during season 10. “It was weird. But honestly, I’m living my life, and everyone gets to live theirs,” Kennedy, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, October 15. “I mean, Raquel was like flirting with Peter [Madrigal]. Like, she had her tongue down Peter’s throat during my See You Next Tuesday party [during] the first week [of filming].”
Raquel Leviss Reveals She Isn’t on the ‘Best Terms’ With Katie Maloney After Tom Schwartz Hookup: ‘I’m Just Keeping My Distance’
A cast divided. While playing coy about her hookup with Tom Schwartz, Raquel Leviss hinted that her friendship with Katie Maloney was going through a rough patch after filming season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. "[We are] not on the best terms. I can't speak for her, but I'm just keeping my distance and letting her […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: What Happened? Why Did They Break Up So Soon After Getting Engaged?
If you’re a fan of the Teen Mom franchise, then by now, you’ve probably caught wind of this week’s shocking news:. After just over a year of dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have broken up. The news comes less than two months after Leah and Leah...
Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Says She’s ‘Trying to Be the Bigger Person’ Amid Joe Gorga Feud, Reveals the Last Time They Spoke
Staying civil. Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, revealed how she’s handling her mom’s feud with uncle Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga. “I'm just also trying to be the bigger person,” Gia, 21, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, while attending BravoCon 2022, confirming that the estrangement has been hard on […]
TMZ.com
'Teen Mom' Star Jaylan Mobley Moves Out of Leah Messer's Home After Split
"Teen Mom" star Leah Messer's now ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley is movin' out of the place they once called home together ... this coming days after putting an end to their brief engagement. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Jaylan took his stuff Thursday from the West Virginia...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photo of His Eldest Son Kassius From the Set of Their Film
Like father, like son. Brian Austin Green shared a rare photo of his eldest son, Kassius Marcil-Green, from the set of their new film project. "Another one of Kass and I from the set of Rufus," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 13, alongside a snapshot of him and […]
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch
Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
bravotv.com
Naomie Olindo's "New Man" Has a Southern Charm Connection
The Southern Charm cast member teased a new relationship at BravoCon 2022 — and Shep Rose knows who he is. During the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion, Naomie Olindo was asked by host Andy Cohen if she and Whitney Sudler-Smith were still “dating,” Naomie confirmed they were not, but that they were "still great friends."
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Dean Hashim and Rigin Bado Welcome Baby No. 2
It’s a girl! 90 Day Fiancé stars Dean Hashim and girlfriend Rigin Bado have welcomed their second child together. “Our Baby Girl Mikayla IS HERE!” Dean captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, October 16. In the clip, he was seen cradling their new daughter as a slew of balloons flooded the video.
‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Star Cheyenne Floyd’s Husband Zach Davis Sentenced to Jail 2 Weeks After Wedding
Two weeks after marrying Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to a DUI charge in 2020. The California native, 31, was sentenced to 120 days in Los Angeles County Jail and 60 months of probation, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12. Davis, who is also required to participate in an alcohol education program, will have to report to jail by November 1. The sentencing is based on his 2020 DUI charge, in which he “pled guilty to driving while blood alcohol count Is .08 or above,” the legal papers state.
Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Footage Debuts At BravoCon: See 1st Look At ‘RHONJ’ Special
While The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans will have to wait a week after the Season 13 finale to see all the footage from Teresa Giudice’s extravagant summer wedding to Luis Ruelas, BravoCon 2022 dropped an exclusive teaser of the nuptials during the Jersey Ladies & Their Men panel on day 2 of the event, which took place on Saturday, Oct, 15 in New York City. Of course, Teresa’s viral wedding hairdo makes the cut, but the video is jampacked with even more over-the-top opulence, as seen below!
‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Throws A Drink At Joe Gorga At BravoCon: Watch
Jennifer Aydin threw a drink at Joe Gorga when the Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars came face-to-face at BravoCon in New York City. A Twitter video shared by a fan account shows Jennifer, who is wearing pink, throwing a drink at Melissa Gorga‘s husband. Joe wipes off his black suit right after, as Jennifer can be heard yelling at him off-camera. A second video shows Melissa sarcastically waving goodbye to someone (presumably Jennifer) as the commotion between all the Bravo stars continues.
‘RHOP’ Alum Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels Reportedly Separating After 10 Years Amid Marital Drama on OWN Reality Show
Monique and Chris Samuels appeared on four seasons of 'RHOP' before starring in the 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' spinoff in D.C. where their marital issues played out.
Kardashian family member resurfaces in rare appearance on family reality show
A KEY family member has resurfaced in The Kardashians after being hidden from the previous episode. Kris Jenner's mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, made a rare appearance in a promo for Wednesday night's episode. The clip was shared on The Kardashians' official Instagram page, showing an emotional scene of Kris...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck walk red carpet for 1st time since wedding
SAN MARINO, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly walked the red carpet together for the first time since their wedding. According to “Entertainment Tonight” and People magazine, the newlyweds – who exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in July and celebrated with loved ones a month later at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate – attended Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 runway show Thursday in San Marino, California.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Ash Naeck Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Girlfriend Tina Sardellis
Growing their family! 90 Day Fiancé alum Ash Naeck has just welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Tina Sardellis. The couple announced the news on October 17 via Instagram with a photo of Tina holding their newborn in a hospital bed with the proud papa posing beside them. “Thanks to all the wonderful staff who made this amazing experience so easy and exciting,” they wrote. “Bubs is finally here.”
