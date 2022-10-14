ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce

By Justyn Melrose
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A lawsuit filed against Garner Foods over its North Carolina-made “Texas Pete” hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIHd0_0iYJC9Re00
Texas Pete facility in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2017. (WGHP)

On Sept. 12, Philip White, of Los Angeles, filed a class action lawsuit against T.W. Garner Food Co., which is based in Winston-Salem, for alleged false advertising of Texas Pete.

Garner Foods acknowledged the suit in a statement to FOX8: “We are aware of the current lawsuit that has been filed against our company regarding the Texas Pete® brand name. We are currently investigating these assertions with our legal counsel to find the clearest and most effective way to respond.”

The story first broke in North Carolina with North Carolina Rabbit Hole on Oct. 6 and FOX8 WGHP on Oct. 7. Local and national news outlets alike followed en masse in the days that followed.

By Oct. 10, demand for Texas Pete hot sauce shot up by 71% compared to the overall 2022 average, according to Pattern , an e-commerce accelerator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoTIS_0iYJC9Re00
Inside the Texas Pete facility in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2017. (WGHP)

Compared to the average demand the previous week, demand was up 76%.

As one of the top sellers on Amazon, Pattern is able to see how many people are searching for a specific term—in this case, Texas Pete hot sauce—on Amazon on a given day of the year. The company says it compares that data to data from other third-party sources to make sure it’s accurate.

This all started when, according to the complaint, Philip White bought a $3 bottle of Texas Pete at a Ralph’s in Los Angeles back in September 2021.

The complaint says White either wouldn’t have bought the hot sauce or would have paid less if he knew it wasn’t from Texas. He alleges that Texas Pete is taking business away from smaller companies selling authentic Texas hot sauce, and he blames Texas Pete’s marketing.

Nowhere on the Texas Pete bottle or website does Garner Foods claim that the product is made in Texas. The product’s online history leads by noting that it is “made in North Carolina,” and the label includes the T.W. Garner Food Co.’s Winston-Salem address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvlWJ_0iYJC9Re00
Texas Pete Wing Sauce (Courtesy of Texas Pete/https://texaspete.com/cook-your-way-through-may-and-sauce-like-you-mean-it-with-these-flavor-hacks/)

The main imagery on the label, however, is the Texas Pete cowboy, complete with a lasso and one white star, images White’s complaint says are distinctly Texan.

The complaint says there is nothing Texan about Texas Pete. Texas Pete is a Louisiana-style hot sauce—though Texas-style does not exist—and, while the complaint doesn’t outline where Texas Pete gets its ingredients, it says that the ingredients come from “sources outside of Texas.”

According to the brand’s own history, the name Texas Pete was chosen to evoke Texas’s “reputation for spicy cuisine.”

According to the hot sauce brand’s site , Sam Garner and his sons, Thad, Ralph and Harold, were trying to come up with a name for their hot sauce. Their marketing advisor pitched “‘Mexican Joe’ to connote the piquant flavor reminiscent of the favorite food of our neighbors to the south.” Sam Garner replied, “‘It’s got to have an American name!'”

“Sam suggested they move across the border to Texas, which also had a reputation for spicy cuisine,” according to the brand’s history. “Then he glanced at son Harold whose nickname was ‘Pete’ and the Texas Pete cowboy was born.”

The complaint expands on this idea and accuses Texas Pete of concocting a “false marketing and labeling scheme specifically because it knows the state of Texas enjoys a certain mysticism and appeal in the consumer marketplace and is known for its quality cuisine, spicy food and hot sauce in particular.”

White’s complaint, filed on behalf of all people in the U.S. who have purchased Texas Pete, asks the court to force Texas Pete to change its name and branding and to pay up.

T.W. Garner Food Co. has until Nov. 10 to respond to the complaint.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

North Carolina State Fair taste test: Rattlesnake corn dog

RALEIGH, N.C. — When the North Carolina State Fair unveiled its list of new food this year, one of the most talked about items was the rattlesnake corn dog. Maybe it was because of all the snakes in the news this year or maybe it was just our odd fasciation with exotic meat. (I did eat a tarantula a few years ago)
LIFESTYLE
Mount Airy News

Hadley family influence still seen

The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WFAE

What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair

Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

7 displaced, pet dies following fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire on June Avenue in Winston-Salem Sunday has left seven people displaced and a pet dead. Social media video shows the fire at an apartment complex. A spokesperson with Winston-Salem Fire said no one was injured. Officials said two-and-a-half units were damaged from the fire...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
HuffPost

Teen Suspected Of Killing 5 In North Carolina In Critical Condition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures

Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It’s still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
ECONOMY
WNCT

After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle

ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway. The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court

A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Here's how, where to park for free at the North Carolina State Fair

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair runs Oct. 13-23, 2022, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. (Download and print a map) Free parking is available on State Fair, Carter-Finley Football Stadium and PNC Arena properties. Fairgoers are encouraged to take Wade Avenue to the Edwards Mill Extension to park in these lots. Pay attention to officers directing traffic.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy