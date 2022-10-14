Arbor Hill kindergartners learn Spanish

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Students at Arbor Hill Elementary School spent part of the day learning how to speak Spanish. The kindergartners received the introduction to the Spanish language from a teacher named Gloria Batista, who teaches Spanish at the Capital Region Language Center.

Officials said the lesson is part of the Spanish Enrichment Program at the school. They also said Arbor Hill is the only neighborhood elementary school currently teaching students Spanish.

“We want our students to really receive that exposure to these high quality enrichment opportunities so that we can get them ready for the future,” Arbor Hill Elementary School Community School Site Coordinator Shanae Lawrence said.

Sixty students participated in Thursday’s Spanish lessons. School officials hope to keep the partnership with the Capital Region Language Center going for years to come.

