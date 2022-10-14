Read full article on original website
Shields defends titles and takes another
CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
Red Devils ace in 3,500ft death plunge nightmare
THE Sergeant Major of the British Army’s world-famous parachute display team has been killed in a jump tragedy. Sergeant Dean Walton of the Red Devils died after a mid-air collision during a training jump in Spain on Friday. The lines of his parachute became entangled with those of another...
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
Player Ratings: Joe Gomez key to Reds victory
Two huge second-half moments: a decent save from Haaland and then an assist for the winner. Set the tone well against Foden and stuck to his task, with City rarely isolating the veteran. JOE GOMEZ 8.5. Strong recoveries when his full back was in danger and back to his commanding...
Weekend round-up: League One
PLYMOUTH surged four points clear at the top with a 4-1 win at MK DONS that underlined their promotion credentials. The 34 points Argyle have collected from their first 14 games is their best return since 1929-30. Finn Azaz’s brace ensured a fifth straight win after early goals by Morgan...
A horse so good it’s like putting a motorbike in the Tour de France!
BAAEED, described as the perfect racehorse by his jockey Jim Crowley, will bid to bow out by extending his unblemished career to 11 wins in today’s £1.3million Champion Stakes at Ascot. That record may be tested by last year’s Derby winner Adayar, but the fact that Baaeed is...
Childhood memories bubble up
I WAS interested to read about bubble cars being in production again as, sorting through some old photos last week, I came across this one. It was taken in the late 1950s and shows a neighbour, who was a health visitor, giving her son Roger (middle front), my brother Nigel Oates (front left) and two other boys, Graham and John (back row left to right), from our road a lift to school.
Revolving door at No. 10
■ WILL Mike Tindall really be the first member of the Royal Family to say: ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!’?. IAN MACDONALD, Billericay, Essex. ■ IF THE Sunak/Remainer MPs succeed in their endeavours to change the Tory leadership, as they did with Boris, they will get a lesson on democracy at the next election.
Still can’t see your GP face to face? Here’s why
IT is lunchtime on Tuesday afternoon and the doors to the GP surgery in the market town of Thorne, South Yorkshire, are wide open. But some patients aren’t happy. One young man talks into his mobile, complaining that his appointment has been cancelled, while an elderly woman has been told there are no more slots available so she’ll have to try again on the phone at 8am the following morning. ‘But I can never get through on the phone,’ she tells her companion.
Liverpool 1 Man City 0: One slip let in Salah... and Anfield went wild
ONE slip. That’s all it took. One misstep separated these teams. Joao Cancelo failed to trap a long kick from Alisson and, suddenly, what promised to be the greatest goalless draw the Premier League had witnessed wasn’t that at all. By the end the noise inside Anfield was...
5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch
1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
CHRIS SUTTON: My verdict on Ronaldo's cheeky free kick
The date was September 25, 2010, and the setting was Anfield, when one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history was scored. Sunderland had won a free-kick in front of their own box. Defender Michael Turner knocked the ball back to goalkeeper Simon Mignolet so he could take it. Fernando Torres claimed that meant the free-kick had been taken and it was ‘live’. Torres charged down on goal and squared the ball to Dirk Kuyt, who scored beyond Mignolet.
Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool to victory over Man City as Jurgen Klopp sent off in tempestuous encounter
Liverpool could not compete with Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp had claimed. And over 38 games this season, he may be right, with the gap still standing at 10 points. But over 90 febrile, fantastic minutes, Liverpool ended the champions’ unbeaten start, offering a reminder of why Anfield remains Pep Guardiola’s bogey ground and Klopp his toughest opponent.Liverpool have made a premature departure from the title race this season and Klopp exited a famous victory early, sent off for yelling in the assistant referee Gary Beswick’s ear. His disciplinary record may have deteriorated but on the pitch, he improved an...
Still milking it! Fury as Fortnum vandals hit top stores yet again
VEGAN extremists launched fresh attacks at upmarket grocery stores yesterday, grabbing milk off the shelves and pouring it over the floor and on meat counters. Fresh-faced activists from eco-group Animal Rebellion targeted Harrods, Fortnum & Mason, Whole Foods, Waitrose and M&S stores, calling for a ‘plant-based future’. It...
