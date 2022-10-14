United Airlines have announced an array of new direct flights from Chicago, New York, and San Francisco in a new expansion that seeks to outpace every other airline. United will add new daily direct flights from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Barcelona in Spain’s Catalonia region and Shannon in County Clare, Ireland in addition to its frequent Dublin and Madrid flights. This reportedly brings the total number of direct flights to different European cities to 14 which this airline claims the most offerings of any airline. According to an official United Airlines statement released yesterday, the airline has added “new service to three cities – Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden; and Dubai, UAE – as well as six more flights to some of the most popular destinations in Europe, including Rome, Paris, Barcelona, London, Berlin, and Shannon. In total, United will fly to 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East next summer, more destinations than all other U.S. airlines combined.” It’s time.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO