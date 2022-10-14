Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Families living in fear of young thugs led by a boy of just 11
TERRIFIED families have told how they are living in fear of a gang of young thugs ‘running riot’ - whose ringleaders include a boy of 11. The youths are said to be ‘out of control’, with locals saying they are responsible for smash-ing up property, vandalising vehicles and assaults.
mailplus.co.uk
MP’s ‘terror alert’ after stalker wins £100k on lottery
LABOUR MP Jess Phillips has revealed how she was warned that a man convicted of death threats against her could use a big lottery win to attack her from jail. She said that counter-terror police informed her that Rakeem Malik, 56, could try to mount an attack ‘against me while still in prison’, using his lottery winnings.
mailplus.co.uk
So when WILL they crack down on wrecker zealots?
THIS is the moment a furious black cab driver took on eco-activists who blocked a road in central London and prevented people from getting to hospital. Just Stop Oil unleashed yet another day of chaos yesterday, attacking a luxury car showroom with orange paint in Park Lane before sitting down in the road and stopping traffic.
Comments / 0