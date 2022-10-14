Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Putin’s nuclear face-off
VLADIMIR Putin has parked nuclear bombers on Europe’s doorstep days before a huge Nato exercise in which Britain will play a pivotal role. In a classic piece of Kremlin sabre-rattling, Moscow moved a fleet of 11 nuclear-capable jets more than 1,500 miles to the Arctic Circle. Deployed to the...
mailplus.co.uk
Indulgent infighting could topple Tories
WHO is in control of the listing ship that is the Tory Party as it heads for the political rocks? Yesterday the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, insisted beleaguered Liz Truss was still firmly on the bridge. But that’s hard to square with him finishing the job of ripping up her...
EU ministers warn Iran of new sanctions over Ukraine war
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Some European Union foreign ministers on Monday called for new sanctions against Iran if Tehran's involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine is proven.
mailplus.co.uk
So who exactly is in charge of the country?
AFTER the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
mailplus.co.uk
The idea Liz can lead us through the trials ahead is a fantasy. Her time in office is over
THE former Minister did his best. ‘Look, there’s a way she could still survive. If she makes more changes to the mini-Budget. Or completely rebuilds her team, you could…’ Then he stopped. ‘Actually, she’s finished. We’re not going to sit back and let her take the country and the party over the cliff.’
mailplus.co.uk
MP’s ‘terror alert’ after stalker wins £100k on lottery
LABOUR MP Jess Phillips has revealed how she was warned that a man convicted of death threats against her could use a big lottery win to attack her from jail. She said that counter-terror police informed her that Rakeem Malik, 56, could try to mount an attack ‘against me while still in prison’, using his lottery winnings.
mailplus.co.uk
The real problem with the Tories? They are still so hung up on Maggie
THERE is a part of me that feels rather sorry for Liz Truss. Not in the sense that she’s being unfairly criticised for her mistakes - on that front I have zero sympathy for her. She wanted this job, she knew what she was taking on, she made all those silly promises and stupid decisions, she refused to listen to anyone sensible, she surrounded herself with third-raters and she threw Kwasi Kwarteng under a bus for implementing her own policies.
Russia targets central Kyiv with deadly kamikaze drones, claim Ukrainian officials
Russia struck the central part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the second time in a week, after at least four explosions sent residents scrambling for cover during the morning rush hour.Residential areas of the capital were rocked with strikes from Iranian-made drones, including kamikaze and shahed drones, said Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office.More than four loud explosions were reported on Monday in the same central Kyiv district which was battered by a missile striking a children’s playground and intersection near the Kyiv National University’s main buildings.Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko urged people in central Shevchenko...
mailplus.co.uk
Liz should be on Strictly with all these about-turns!
THIS month will forever stick in my mind as U-turn October. The month when Liz Truss’s haphazard and ailing Government lost its nerve and rowed back on most of the key measures in its September mini-Budget. Bold initiatives that we were told at the time by Chancellor of the...
mailplus.co.uk
How much more can she (and the rest of us) take?
HER first 38 days in office have proved some of the most shambolic in British political history. But yesterday - Liz Truss’s 39th day in Downing Street - saw the chaos, confusion and flip-flopping reach extraordinary new extremes. To the astonishment of Westminster and beyond, she abandoned her flagship...
mailplus.co.uk
Has a Chinese police network taken hold in Britain’s High Streets?
WEAVING through crowds to the hypnotic timbre of ceremonial drumming, brightly-coloured Chinese lion dancers descended on Glasgow last month to mark the ancient Chinese ‘Moon Festival’. Celebrating the autumn harvest, when the full moon is brightest, Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren welcomed guest of honour Hou Danna, China’s...
mailplus.co.uk
Book: Mosquito Men is a thrilling and cinematic account of the bombing war
Mosquito Men: The Elite Pathfinders Of 627 Squadron. IN February 1945, some 2,000 British and US aircraft descended on the city of Dresden. Bomber Command had ordered 3,900 tons of explosive to be dropped on the rail and communication hub, and the devastation was terrifying, the largely wooden city centre burning so intensely that it sucked the oxygen from the atmosphere, asphyxiating those nearby. It is estimated 25,000 were killed, and the scale of the destruction prompted Churchill to question whether ‘increasing terror’ should be the aim of such attacks.
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
mailplus.co.uk
Why NO woman should have to choose between heating and HRT this winter!
THRILLED as I am to be Chair of Menopause Mandate (the campaign group I formed earlier this year along with MP Carolyn Harris and a group of like-minded people), it’s tragic that there is still such a desperate need for change. We set it up with the core aim...
mailplus.co.uk
Childhood memories bubble up
I WAS interested to read about bubble cars being in production again as, sorting through some old photos last week, I came across this one. It was taken in the late 1950s and shows a neighbour, who was a health visitor, giving her son Roger (middle front), my brother Nigel Oates (front left) and two other boys, Graham and John (back row left to right), from our road a lift to school.
mailplus.co.uk
So when WILL they crack down on wrecker zealots?
THIS is the moment a furious black cab driver took on eco-activists who blocked a road in central London and prevented people from getting to hospital. Just Stop Oil unleashed yet another day of chaos yesterday, attacking a luxury car showroom with orange paint in Park Lane before sitting down in the road and stopping traffic.
mailplus.co.uk
Red Devils ace in 3,500ft death plunge nightmare
THE Sergeant Major of the British Army’s world-famous parachute display team has been killed in a jump tragedy. Sergeant Dean Walton of the Red Devils died after a mid-air collision during a training jump in Spain on Friday. The lines of his parachute became entangled with those of another...
mailplus.co.uk
Revolving door at No. 10
■ WILL Mike Tindall really be the first member of the Royal Family to say: ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!’?. IAN MACDONALD, Billericay, Essex. ■ IF THE Sunak/Remainer MPs succeed in their endeavours to change the Tory leadership, as they did with Boris, they will get a lesson on democracy at the next election.
mailplus.co.uk
‘He had seen me... It was going to happen again. Every last wonderful, dreadful part of it’
JOHN LE CARRÉ’S ex-mistress has written a sensational memoir in which she tells of their lovemaking in shockingly explicit detail. In yesterday’s The Mail on Sunday, Suleika Dawson recounted how their affair fizzled out. Today, in this final extract, she recalls meeting le Carré (real name David Cornwell) 14 years later and how they picked up where they left off . . .
mailplus.co.uk
Plot to topple Truss this week
TORY MPs will try to oust Liz Truss this week, despite Downing Street warning that it could trigger a general election. Mutinous backbench MPs are pressing Tory shop steward Sir Graham Brady to tell the Prime Minister her time is up, or change party rules to allow an immediate vote of confidence in her leadership.
Comments / 0