Pinterest apologises after schoolgirl Molly Russell, 14, killed herself after looking at suicide posts online
SOCIAL media giant Pinterest has apologised after tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell killed herself after viewing suicide posts on its website. An executive from the photo sharing platform told an inquest he "deeply regrets" and is "sorry" for disturbing content viewed by the 14-year-old before her death. Judson Hoffman, the company's...
BBC
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks dies at the age of 61
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks has died at the age of 61. "Sparksy", as he was known, was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth. Tributes began flooding into BBC Radio Devon on Sunday morning after news spread of his passing. He had presented the breakfast...
mailplus.co.uk
How to TAP yourself happy
WHEN the head of the British Fashion Council wanted to help her team relax before they took on the challenge of organising London Fashion Week, she knew just the woman to call — ‘rapid tapping’ expert Poppy Delbridge. Tapping — also called psychological acupressure — is a...
mailplus.co.uk
From Cracker to Hagrid, he was a true giant of the screen
AS fans of Harry Potter and James Bond knew well, Robbie Coltrane could be a hero one minute and a villain the next. He was avuncular Hagrid, the lumbering giant gamekeeper at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films, but also the unscrupulous ex-KGB agent and Mafia boss Valentin Zukovsky in two Bond films, GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.
The King’s great uncle Lord Mountbatten accused of abusing a boy in Belfast care home in 1970s
THE King's great uncle Lord Mountbatten has been accused of abusing a boy in a Belfast care home in the 1970's. Legal proceedings in Northern Ireland claim the earl - who was murdered by an IRA bombing in 1979 - abused the boy at Kincora home. Arthur Smyth - who...
mailplus.co.uk
She won’t say why, but claims MoS photo that’s haunted Duke for a decade is fake
IT is one of the most notorious pictures in the world - and one that has haunted the Royal who stands at its centre. Taken late in the evening of March 10, 2001, it shows Prince Andrew with his hand around the waist of a then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts - now Giuffre - with Ghislaine Maxwell beaming to one side. The man behind the camera is disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
yr.media
Cheater Cheater: Skirting Rules, Breaking Hearts and Carrying Guilt
Season 8 of YR’s Adult ISH podcast kicks off with hosts Nyge Turner and Dominique French exploring the scandalous world of cheating. From tests to romance, the pair dig into what it means to skirt the rules, break hearts, and carry guilt for years. They are joined by artist and writer Saxon Baird.
Josie Gibson Explores Terrifying Horror Maze After NTAs
Josie Gibson Explores Terrifying Horror Maze After NTAs
George Carlin's brilliant 'whiny Boomer' rant was decades ahead of its time
This article originally appeared on 02.20.20 "OK Boomer" is a catchphrase that has come to perfectly encapsulate the generational divide in modern American politics. It has also led to some moments of pure comedy gold. But it turns out that one of the great all-time standup comedic minds was literally decades ahead of the game when it came to dragging Boomers for selfish, hypocritical, and entitled behavior. In his 1996 stand up special "Back in Town" George Carlin devoted a glorious two minutes and twenty-seven seconds to putting Boomers in their place.
mailplus.co.uk
Shirley proves she DOES like women
SHIRLEY Ballas last night put paid to trolls’ claims that she is ‘anti-women’ by praising Fleur East, the singer she said she would have sent home from the dance-off last week. This time head judge Shirley gave Fleur, 34, nine out of ten for her Argentine Tango,...
Susannah Constantine reveals Princess Margaret once came to her rescue when her toilet wouldn’t flush
Susannah Constantine revealed that Princess Margaret once rescued her in two lavatory-related experiences, including one where a toilet wouldn’t flush. The 60-year-old fashion writer, who previously dated Margaret’s son, David Armstrong-Jones, discussed her relationship with the Countess of Snowdon in a recent appearance on the How to be 60 with Kaye Adams podcast.
mailplus.co.uk
Fury as Netflix refuses to back down in Crown storm
NETFLIX last night refused to add a disclaimer to The Crown amid a furious row over ‘malicious’ storylines. The hit show is to depict King Charles as a disloyal schemer who plotted against his own mother in a new series to be aired next month - nine weeks after the Queen’s death.
mailplus.co.uk
Caroline West-Meads
Q My son, aged 39, became smitten with a Brazilian girl he met on Tinder. They talked for half a year, she said she loved him - and he went to South America to be with her for three months. Almost immediately (the first week!) she became pregnant. My son was delighted and full of plans for her to come to England to marry. He was even more overjoyed when their little boy was born. Then came postnatal depression and everything changed. She was critical and said hurtful things; she swung between being loving and hateful. She refused to put my son’s name on the birth certificate. A few months ago, he went to Brazil for two weeks to meet his child for the first time. He was allowed to see him twice but had to stay in a hotel. Every day he was told he could see his baby, then his girlfriend changed her mind. My son came home heartbroken. He’s been sending her nearly half his wages since the baby was born. Although she has sent him videos and photos, she has also ‘blocked’ him for periods. Recently she moved and refused to tell him her new address. She says if he doesn’t keep sending money she will cut off all contact. I love my son for being honourable and wanting to support his child, but it has become blackmail. He says he can’t give up on his son, even though he now thinks this woman is evil. What should I do?
mailplus.co.uk
Angela Lansbury’s proudest role - rescuing her daughter from Charles Manson’s evil clutches
HER eyes seemed to be permanently twinkling, while her voice radiated a fireside cosiness. If any Hollywood star projected maternal warmth, it was Dame Angela Lansbury, who died this week aged 96. It’s almost unimaginable then to learn that in real life Dame Angela, that most comforting of presences, was...
