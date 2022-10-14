ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Money

Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes

Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
REAL ESTATE
House Digest

Mortgage Rates Have Soared To A 16-Year High. Here's When We Can Expect Them To Fall Again

The housing market has been on a roller coaster ride over the past several years. The volatility during the 2020 shutdown resulted in an 18% drop in home sales in March and April of that year, via Forbes. As businesses closed and unemployment began to rise, the economic instability at that time created a real sense of uncertainty in the United States. In response, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates in April 2020 to almost zero, reducing the 30-year fixed mortgage rate. In December 2020, the 30-year fixed rate was 2.68%, according to Freddie Mac. By September 2022, this rate had climbed to 6.11%. How did this increase occur, and when can we expect interest rates to fall again?
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Hill

The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
MARKETS
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Fall Next Year

It’s been quite a turnaround for the once-hot housing market: Home prices are already falling in many cities, and there’s more where that came from. New data from real estate company CoreLogic predicts the cities that are most at risk of home price declines over the next year. Here are the top five:
SILVERDALE, WA
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS

