mailplus.co.uk
Player Ratings: Joe Gomez key to Reds victory
Two huge second-half moments: a decent save from Haaland and then an assist for the winner. Set the tone well against Foden and stuck to his task, with City rarely isolating the veteran. JOE GOMEZ 8.5. Strong recoveries when his full back was in danger and back to his commanding...
Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool to victory over Man City as Jurgen Klopp sent off in tempestuous encounter
Liverpool could not compete with Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp had claimed. And over 38 games this season, he may be right, with the gap still standing at 10 points. But over 90 febrile, fantastic minutes, Liverpool ended the champions’ unbeaten start, offering a reminder of why Anfield remains Pep Guardiola’s bogey ground and Klopp his toughest opponent.Liverpool have made a premature departure from the title race this season and Klopp exited a famous victory early, sent off for yelling in the assistant referee Gary Beswick’s ear. His disciplinary record may have deteriorated but on the pitch, he improved an...
Liverpool 1 Man City 0: One slip let in Salah... and Anfield went wild
ONE slip. That’s all it took. One misstep separated these teams. Joao Cancelo failed to trap a long kick from Alisson and, suddenly, what promised to be the greatest goalless draw the Premier League had witnessed wasn’t that at all. By the end the noise inside Anfield was...
5 asides: West Ham face charge after Cissoko punch
1 WEST HAM could face an FA charge after defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were sent off in the final minutes of their 2-1 win at Aston Villa. Cissoko saw red for a punch on Sarah Mayling. Then a confrontation with the Villa dugout saw tensions rise further. Konchesky, who claimed to be defending his player, was sent off for aggressive behaviour.
CHRIS SUTTON: My verdict on Ronaldo's cheeky free kick
The date was September 25, 2010, and the setting was Anfield, when one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history was scored. Sunderland had won a free-kick in front of their own box. Defender Michael Turner knocked the ball back to goalkeeper Simon Mignolet so he could take it. Fernando Torres claimed that meant the free-kick had been taken and it was ‘live’. Torres charged down on goal and squared the ball to Dirk Kuyt, who scored beyond Mignolet.
I get dizzy spells, the odd stutter, drop things, but I can’t spend all my time thinking I’ve got dementia at 36. I want to find solutions so rugby can thrive
OUR meeting place is the grand Al Naseem Hotel, a few hundred metres from the Palace of Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid. The restaurant is bristling with glamorous guests, dressed head to toe in Gucci and Louis Vuitton, light enough to combat the 37-degree morning heat. Smart-casual ahead of an afternoon...
