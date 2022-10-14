Liverpool could not compete with Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp had claimed. And over 38 games this season, he may be right, with the gap still standing at 10 points. But over 90 febrile, fantastic minutes, Liverpool ended the champions’ unbeaten start, offering a reminder of why Anfield remains Pep Guardiola’s bogey ground and Klopp his toughest opponent.Liverpool have made a premature departure from the title race this season and Klopp exited a famous victory early, sent off for yelling in the assistant referee Gary Beswick’s ear. His disciplinary record may have deteriorated but on the pitch, he improved an...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO