Read full article on original website
Related
Child marriage comes with a heavy cost for young girls in Africa – but there’s one clear way out
650 million women and girls alive today were married before their 18th birthday. That’s one of the startling figures contained in a 2021 UNICEF report about child marriage. Africa’s sub-Saharan region is home to nine of the ten countries with the highest rates of child marriage in the world.
This Nigerian city has a high birth rate of twins — and no one is sure why
Twins appear to be unusually abundant in Nigeria's southwestern city of Igbo-Ora. For the past 12 years, the community has organized an annual festival to celebrate twins.
The mysterious village where all babies born are girls
The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
Doctor issues warning to women after mum shares 'secret' to giving birth in '20 minutes'
Having a baby can be one of the most exciting milestones in a couple’s life, but it’s only natural for those expecting a baby to be at least a little nervous about the actual birth - which can take hours - and even days - in some instances.
mailplus.co.uk
300 patients are exposed to MRI implant blunders
HUNDREDS of patients with metallic implants narrowly avoided death or serious injury after being wrongly referred for MRI scans, an investigation revealed yesterday. The powerful magnets used in the machines can displace and damage metallic items such as pacemakers, ear implants and aneurysm clips. Doctors should question patients and check...
Nigerian city celebrates its many twins with annual festival
IGBO-ORA, Nigeria — (AP) — Twins appear to be unusually abundant in Nigeria's southwestern city of Igbo-Ora. Nearly every family here has twins or other multiple births, says local chief Jimoh Titiloye. For the past 12 years, the community has organized an annual festival to celebrate twins. This...
mailplus.co.uk
How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
mailplus.co.uk
Has a Chinese police network taken hold in Britain’s High Streets?
WEAVING through crowds to the hypnotic timbre of ceremonial drumming, brightly-coloured Chinese lion dancers descended on Glasgow last month to mark the ancient Chinese ‘Moon Festival’. Celebrating the autumn harvest, when the full moon is brightest, Glasgow’s Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren welcomed guest of honour Hou Danna, China’s...
mailplus.co.uk
Red Devils ace in 3,500ft death plunge nightmare
THE Sergeant Major of the British Army’s world-famous parachute display team has been killed in a jump tragedy. Sergeant Dean Walton of the Red Devils died after a mid-air collision during a training jump in Spain on Friday. The lines of his parachute became entangled with those of another...
mailplus.co.uk
Just how low are supplies and how long will this last?
A :NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) likes to have six days of blood supplies on hand. But early last week, England’s stock of O negative (O-) blood fell to less than two days’ worth. Stocks of O+ blood fell almost as low. As the supplies, which are perishable,...
mailplus.co.uk
‘He had seen me... It was going to happen again. Every last wonderful, dreadful part of it’
JOHN LE CARRÉ’S ex-mistress has written a sensational memoir in which she tells of their lovemaking in shockingly explicit detail. In yesterday’s The Mail on Sunday, Suleika Dawson recounted how their affair fizzled out. Today, in this final extract, she recalls meeting le Carré (real name David Cornwell) 14 years later and how they picked up where they left off . . .
mailplus.co.uk
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
mailplus.co.uk
Hot topic: 80% of women are ‘unprepared’ for menopause
EIGHT in ten women feel ‘unprepared’ for experiencing perimenopause and menopause, researchers have found. And 56 per cent say they are ‘fearful’ about what to expect - rising to 71 per cent among 18 to 39-year-olds. The survey also found that 63 per cent of women...
mailplus.co.uk
Recession looms as UK is compared to Greece
THE crisis facing Liz Truss and her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt deepened as a respected forecaster reversed predictions that the UK economy would grow next year. And a former Bank of England deputy governor piled on the pressure by saying the UK was financially ‘looking more like Italy and Greece’ after the bout of turmoil on financial markets sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.
mailplus.co.uk
When HM missed LBJ
QUESTION Queen Elizabeth met every U.S. president during her reign except Lyndon B. Johnson. Was there a reason for this?. IT WAS a mixture of politics and scheduling. LBJ rarely visited Europe during his presidency (1963-69), which began after the assassination of JFK. He concentrated on Asia and Australasia in...
mailplus.co.uk
Mini quits UK for China
PRODUCTION of the electric Mini is being moved from the UK to China in another blow to Britain’s ambitions to build a green car-making industry. Mini’s German owner BMW makes 40,000 of the vehicles a year at its Cowley factory on the outskirts of Oxford, the historic home of the brand. But production will end next year, according to The Times. Stefanie Wurst, head of Mini, said it was because the Cowley plant was running inefficiently by having to produce electric and petrol cars on the same assembly line.
Pregnancy Is a War; Birth Is a Cease-Fire
Evolutionarily speaking, every human is a bit of a preemie. The nine months most babies spend in the womb are enough for them to be born with open eyes, functional ears, and a few useful reflexes—but not the ability to stand, sprint, climb, or grasp onto their parents’ limbs. Compared with other primates, our offspring are wobbly and inept; they’d probably get their butts kicked by infant lemurs, gorillas, and even tiny tarsiers, which all come out more fully formed. Think of it this way: Researchers have estimated that, for a newborn human to be birthed with a brain as well developed as that of a newborn chimp, they would have to gestate for at least an extra seven months—at which point they might run 27 inches from head to toe, and weigh a good 17 or 18 pounds, more than the heftiest bowling ball on the rack.
mailplus.co.uk
Caroline West-Meads
Q My son, aged 39, became smitten with a Brazilian girl he met on Tinder. They talked for half a year, she said she loved him - and he went to South America to be with her for three months. Almost immediately (the first week!) she became pregnant. My son was delighted and full of plans for her to come to England to marry. He was even more overjoyed when their little boy was born. Then came postnatal depression and everything changed. She was critical and said hurtful things; she swung between being loving and hateful. She refused to put my son’s name on the birth certificate. A few months ago, he went to Brazil for two weeks to meet his child for the first time. He was allowed to see him twice but had to stay in a hotel. Every day he was told he could see his baby, then his girlfriend changed her mind. My son came home heartbroken. He’s been sending her nearly half his wages since the baby was born. Although she has sent him videos and photos, she has also ‘blocked’ him for periods. Recently she moved and refused to tell him her new address. She says if he doesn’t keep sending money she will cut off all contact. I love my son for being honourable and wanting to support his child, but it has become blackmail. He says he can’t give up on his son, even though he now thinks this woman is evil. What should I do?
Comments / 0